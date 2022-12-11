Season for fruit! Check out fruitcake recipes for Christmas

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is one of the most preferred holiday delicacies, the fruitcake, in one form or another, has been around for hundreds of years and has an interesting history worth pondering with Christmas just around the corner. Check out these easy-to-do recipes by chefs.

Japanese shibuya honey toast Fruit Cake

Ingredients:

Bread loaf – half | Unsalted butter – 3 tbsp| Honey – 3 tbsp| Strawberry ice cream – 1 scoop | Green tea ice cream – 1 tbsp | Strawberry sliced – 3 pcs | Kiwi sliced – 3 pcs | Mulberry – 3 pcs | Blueberry- 10 nos | Red cherry – 10 nos | Fruit macron- 1 no

Method:

● Hollow out the loaf and cut the removed portion into bite-size pieces.

● Coat the inner part of the loaf and bite-sized cubes with melted butter.

● Preheat the oven to 360 degrees Fahrenheit (180 degrees Celsius) and toast the bread for 8 minutes. It should turn golden brown once done.

● Fill the toast cake box with the bread cubes and all the sliced fruits. Drizzle honey on top.

● Decorate with both scoops of strawberry and green tea ice cream and fruit macron. Finish off your honey toast fruit cake by drizzling more honey all over.

Nitin Bhardwaj, Culinary Head, Wild food hospitality

Tutty fruity orange cake

Ingredients:

Maida - 100gm | Brown sugar - 100gm | Egg - 2no | Oil - 50ml | Butter - 50ml | Baking powder - 3gm | Dark chocolate -30gm | Ginger peel & cinnamon powder - as require

Method:

● Soak the nuts in orange juice

● Mix nuts and dry ingredients together

● Beat egg and sugar, after that add nuts

● Add melted chocolate, oil and butter and mix well and bake at temperature - 180c for 23 minutes

Chef Sandeep Sai, Farzi

Plum cake (Christmas fruit cake)

Ingredients:

Butter 1kg | Sugar 1kg | Maida 800 gm | Eggs 20nos | Baking powder 20 gm | Cinnamon powder 15 gm

Elaichi powder 10 gm | Clove 5 gm | Star anise 5 gm | Javitri 5 gm | Liquor soaked fruits 1kg | Black gel 200 ml Almond flakes 200 gm

Method:

● Place the butter and sugar in a mixing bowl

● Slowly add eggs one by one to make a fluffy batter

● Then add soaked fruits, and black gel until get you get the needed colour, and lastly add all dry ingredients and fold well

● Place batter in baking cake tray and bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 45 minutes

● After baking serve with icing sugar dust

Chef Asif Iqbal, Executive Chef Sanctuary Bar & Kitchen

— Compiled by Shreya Veronica

