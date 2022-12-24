What’s cooking this Christmas!

By Express News Service

Roasted Turkey

Method:

● In a large bowl, stir water, apple cider, kosher salt, and sugar until salt and sugar dissolves. Line a stock pot with a large doubled plastic bag. Put the turkey in the bag, neck first. Pour in the brine and seal bag—press out as much air as possible. Brine turkey in the refrigerator for 24hours.

● Remove turkey from brine and discard brine. Pat the turkey dry and transfer to a large-rimmed baking sheet. In a blender, combine roasted garlic with 10 raw garlic cloves, vegetable oil, orange juice, cider vinegar, kosher salt, lime juice, oregano, chipotles, annatto paste, cumin, and allspice. Purée until smooth. Slather turkey inside and out with marinade, cover, and refrigerate for 24 hours.

● Pre-heat the oven to 325°. Lift the turkey out of the marinade and set on a rack in a roasting pan. Brush the breast with some of the marinade. Pour 1 and a 1/2 cups of stock into the bottom of the pan and cover the turkey loosely with foil. Roast the turkey for 2 hours. Remove the foil and add another 1 and a 1/2 cups of stock to the pan. Continue roasting for about 2 and a 1/2 hours longer, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the thigh registers 175°.

● In a large saucepan, heat canola oil. Add the giblets and neck; cook over moderate heat until brown. Transfer to a plate. Add shallots, carrots, celery, and onion to the pan and cook—stirring occasionally—until softened, for about 5 minutes. Return the turkey parts to the saucepan. Stir in the roasted garlic brine and seal bag, pressing out as much air as possible. Brine turkey in the refrigerator for 24 hours.

● Transfer the turkey to a cutting board and remove the rack from the pan. Pour the pan juices into a bowl and skim off the fat, reserving 2tbsp. Transfer the reserved fat to a saucepan. Add the butter and flour and cook over high heat—whisking constantly, until golden brown—for 2 minutes. Add enriched stock and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat until the gravy is reduced to 3 cups, about 10 minutes.

● Place the roasting pan over one burner on high heat. Add strained, defatted pan drippings (there should be 1 cup) and scrape up any bits stuck to the pan’s bottom. Strain pan drippings into the gravy and season with salt and pepper; keep warm.

● Carve the turkey and transfer the slices to a platter. Serve with the gravy.

Ingredients For Brined Turkey

1 gallon water

2 cups apple cider

2 cups kosher salt

2 cups sugar

One 15-pound fresh turkey

For Marinade

10 roasted garlic cloves

10 raw garlic cloves

1 and 3/4 cups canola oil

3/4 cup fresh orange juice

1/4 cup cider vinegar

1/4 cup kosher salt

3tbsp fresh lime juice

3tbsp dried oregano

3 chipotles in adobo

1tbsp ground cumin

2tbsp annatto paste

1tsp ground allspice

For Turkey

9 cups chicken or turkey stock or low-sodium chicken broth

3tbsp canola oil

Reserved turkey giblets and neck (liver discarded)

3 shallots, coarsely chopped

2 carrots, coarsely chopped

2 celery ribs, coarsely chopped

1 onion, coarsely chopped

10 roasted garlic cloves (see Note)

8 black peppercorns

2tbsp unsalted butter

2tbsp all-purpose flour Salt

Freshly ground pepper

—Chef Sandeep Kalra

Eggless Gingerbread House

For Gingerbread dough

● Heat jaggery in a pot on low flame. Add brown sugar and mix until the sugar is dissolved. Add butter, stir till melted and sauce is creamy. Turn off the flame.

● Add gingerbread spice in the warm sauce and mix well to release its flavour. Rest for 2-3 minutes. Add refined flour, baking powder, baking soda to the sauce and mix nicely till it forms a soft and sticky dough. Add condensed milk and vanilla essence, incorporate it in the dough properly.

● Dust your hands with refined flour and smooth out the dough. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and rest it for 30 minutes in a cool place (do not refrigerate). Sprinkle flour over dough and rolling pin. Roll dough to a 1/4-inch thickness. Use additional flour to avoid sticking. Rub a little flour over the surface of the dough.

● Place the moulds on the dough. Use a small sharp knife to cut out the moulds from the dough, wiping the knife surface clean frequently.

● Cut out the following patterns for the gingerbread house template, two rectangles, 3 by 5 inches, to make the front and back of the house. Two rectangles, 4 by 6 inches for the roof.

● Line a baking tray with butter paper and preheat the oven at 170°C.Bake the cookies in batches. Bake in a pre-heated oven at 160°C for 10 to 15 minutes.

● Remove cookie sheet from oven and allow the cookies to stand until the cookies are firm enough to move to a wire rack.



For assembling Gingerbread House

● Glue the two roof pieces to the pitched roofline of the house. Similarly, glue sides and roof of entryway together with icing. Attach the entryway to the front of the house.

● Using icing, stick sweets around the door and on the front of the house.

● Dust the roof with icing sugar for a snowy effect.

For Icing:

● In a bowl, add water, icing sugar, lemon juice, and mix well on a double boiler. Until the icing is smooth and thick enough.

For Caramel Syrup

● In a heavy bottom sauce pan, add caster sugar, water on medium flame.

● Allow the mixture to dissolve without stirring, until it has reduced slightly and becomes golden amber in colour. Switch off the flame and keep aside for further use.

Ingredients:

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup jaggery or molasses

1/4 cup brown sugar

1tsp vanilla essence

2tbsp butter

2 cups refined flour

2tbsp gingerbread spice

1/2tsp baking powder

1/4tsp baking soda

1tbsp condensed milk

For Spice Powder:

15g cinnamon stick

5g cloves

5g star anise

3g fennel seeds

15g dry ginger powder

1 mace

2 dry button chilli

5g coriander seeds

Salt to taste

For Icing:

1/4 cup water

1 cups icing sugar

1 and a 1/2 tsp lemon juice

For Caramel Syrup:

1 cup caster sugar

1tbsp water

For Garnish:

1/2 cup white chocolate

1/2tsp green powder colour

1/2 cup white chocolate

1/2tsp red powder colour colourful chocolate candies

colourful sprinklers icing sugar

—Chef Ranveer Brar

