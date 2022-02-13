Haridwar: Gateway to the Ganges

Noor Anand Chawla By

Express News Service

The ancient city of Haridwar in Uttarakhand is known as the gateway to the gods for good reason. It is where devotees pray for the well-being of their deceased loved ones, brave the scathingly cold waters of the holy Ganges to wash away their sins, and participate in the collective euphoria of the evening arti. Amidst this vibrant energy, one does not expect a tranquil haven that allows them to shut off from the world. Yet, Pilibhit House, a new boutique luxury hotel in the heart of the city, promises exactly that.

Restored from a mansion that belonged to a prominent family from Pilibhit, the 35-room boutique hotel has a mix of wellness and cultural offerings. As with any property, location is the key to this hotel’s attraction. Situated on its own Ganges ghat—ostensibly the largest private one in the area—most rooms and all suites offer views of the Ganges canal framed by the scenic Shivalik range in the distance.

Pilibhit House is a hop, skip and jump from the Har Ki Pauri Ghat. It is also a short rickshaw ride from the famed Moti Bazaar, and cable car for pilgrims to visit the two mountain-top temples dedicated to Goddesses Mansa Devi and Chandi Devi. Those with a penchant for privacy can take dips at their convenience in the hotel’s own courtyard, as well as enjoy the evening Ganga Arti at close quarters. One can also have their future told by a palmist and astrologer, have their genealogy traced back through generations, and practice yoga on the deck.

In warmer months, one can enjoy a swim in their infinity pool overlooking the Ganges canal, and when it’s cold, settle into a nook in their cosy River Room. Their restaurant offers delicacies from the local Garhwal region, as well as other national and international fare, focussing on a Satvik diet to promote healthy living.

Those looking for non-religious excursions can explore wildlife safaris at the nearby Rajaji National Park, as well as organised picnics in the open areas of the forest. One can also partake of village tours as well as a tour of the Beatles Ashram in Rishikesh.

However, keep in mind there isn’t much to do beyond a two-night stay and they have a purely vegetarian menu as per local laws. The price of a stay here is quite steep but that behoves well for a luxury property.

After all, you get what you pay for!

Good to know

Pilibhit House, Haridwar

Booking: Seleqtionshotels.com

Location: Niranjani Akhara Marg, Sharvan Nath Nagar, Haridwar; 38 kms from the airport, 1 km from

train station