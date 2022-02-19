Say cheers to hybrid drinks!

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If you are tired of having the same old cocktail/mocktail mix and are looking to try something on your own, here’s what you should attempt next — a hybrid drink. Fresh and new on the block, hybrid drinks are a mix of two or more traditional beverages.

For example, a mix of caffeine or juices and carbonated drinks or dairy-based drinks can be called a hybrid drink. “A lot of these drinks boast of having antioxidants such as vitamins C and B, being low in calories and having no added sugars, thus helping in gut health,” says Spurthi Kondapaneni, managing director at Liquid Art Bar Academy.

With a lot of people growing health-conscious, the popularity and sales of these hybrid drinks have gone up in the city, she says. Now, though they claim to have a lot of health benefits, they cannot be categorised as health drinks as doctors are not sure of the extent to which they are beneficial to one’s health.

Some common examples of hybrid drinks are a good mix of the following: plant-based milk such as soy/nuts (almond, walnut, hazelnut), oats and coconuts, among others. “Coffees made of these kinds of milk are the biggest hit of late. A mix of a variety of teas and fruit juices, or drinks infused with concentrates of various flavours including guarana and ginseng are all growing popular now,” she tells CE.

Dr Krishna Reddy Pingle, a fitness freak, talks about a popular hybrid drink -- the proffee (protein+coffee). “It’s a simple shot of espresso with a scoop of protein powder. The caffeine rush that comes with the drink contributes to a better metabolism. Some say it helps with weight loss -- that is debatable -- but there is a definite increase in energy.” He, however, warns to proceed with caution.

“Be very careful with what you consume in the name of health. Do not overdo it as it can cause adrenal fatigue syndrome and dehydration. Always check your kidney function, a.k.a blood creatine levels. Excess protein is never good in the long run,” he says.