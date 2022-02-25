Edibles: A step closer to healthy eating

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With a strong focus on promoting healthy eating habits, Kochi-based startup Edibles, the diet kitchen, is planning to expand to Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode. The startup has completed over 15,000 orders in Ernakulam since the pandemic outbreak.

“We are looking at the franchise model for expansion in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode. We have plans to expand to other parts of the country as well,”, said Joji Babu Maliakkal and Tom Tharakan, co-founders of the venture.

The success of Edibles is their very unique selling point — food that is nutritious, different and affordable. The firm pioneered the idea of supplying calorie-counted healthy meals.

The startup commenced operations in February 2020 by providing lunch services at KPMG Infopark. The pandemic outbreak soon after dealt a huge blow to the venture. “It was then, that the idea of serving customised meals struck us,” said Joji.

Edibles also has the distinction of serving customised meals to celebrities such as Prithviraj Sukumaran, Unnimukundan, Rajisha Vijayan, Isha Talwar, Asif Ali and others.

They customise the meals according to the nutritional requirements and taste preferences of customers. “The motto of our business is ‘every meal is an opportunity to nourish the body,” they said.

Edibles currently offers low carb, high protein, keto, balanced and disease management diets to discerning customers. The company charges Rs 250–300 per meal.

Munnaz Pallikal, a customer of Edibles, testifies to its effectiveness. He was able to reduce his weight by 14 kg in eight weeks, through the keto-based diet offered by Edibles, along with lifestyle changes. “This is just one of our many success stories,” said the founder.

Edibles have meal plans based on daily, weekly, or monthly requirements. It has a specialised team of dieticians who monitor the nutritional needs of clients, and reputed chefs who believe cooking is an art.