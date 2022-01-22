STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

Slurp worthy ramen recipes for warm and comfort food

At a time when we're looking for some warmth and comfort food, ramen is a perfect go-to bowl.

Published: 22nd January 2022 01:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 01:09 AM   |  A+A-

Miso Ramen with Soy Marinated Eggs

Miso Ramen with Soy Marinated Eggs. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

At a time when we're looking for some warmth and comfort food, ramen is a perfect go-to bowl.

Vegan Spicy Shoyu Ramen

Ingredients

  • Vegetable stock: 500 ml 

  • Tofu cut into square slices: 100 gm

  • Green chillis finely chopped: 6-7 

  • Ramen noodles 

  • Sesame oil for frying tofu 

  • Bhut jolokia powder/Chilli oil 

  • Garlic cloves: 3-4 

  • Ginger slices: 3-4 

  • Spring onion: 5-6 stalks 

  • Soy sauce: 1 cup

  • Rice wine vinegar: 1/4 cup

Method:

  • To make the tare, in a saucepan, pour in the cup of soy sauce, and 1/4 cup of rice wine vinegar, and to that add bhut jolokia powder or chilli oil, garlic cloves, ginger, and spring onion stalks. Bring it to a boil and then simmer for 10-15 minutes until it becomes half. Set aside

  • For the tofu chashu, marinate slices of tofu with the tare you have prepared (keep aside at least four tbsp of tare for the bowl later) and let it marinate for 15-20 minutes. Make sure all sides are coated

  • In a frying pan, add some sesame oil and pan-fry the tofu slices until golden brown

  • Cook the ramen noodles according to package instructions

  • Make sure the vegetable stock is hot before serving

  • In a bowl, add about two tablespoons of the tare and then pour the vegetable stock. Adjust the flavour by adding more tare if required

  • Add the noodles and top it off with  chopped green chillis and tofu chashu

  • Serve hot

(by Sreepathy Paliath @agentfoodie)

Miso Ramen with Soy Marinated Eggs

Ingredients

For the Soy 

  • Marinated eggs

  • Soy sauce: 1 tbsp

  • Vinegar: 1 tbsp

  • Salt: 1/2 tsp

  • Sugar: 1 tsp

  • Garlic paste: 1 tsp

  • Splash of water

  • Mirin (optional): 1 tsp

Method

  • Boil eggs for 5-6 minutes.

  • But in an ice batch soon after to stop them from cooking further.

  • Peel and put them in a plastic zip-lock bag with the marinade

  • Throw this in the fridge for 4 hrs - one day

For the Ramen Broth Sesame oil

  • Minced garlic: 1½ tsp 

  • Grated ginger: ½ tsp 

  • Small onion, chopped

  • Sake / Rice wine (optional): 1 tbsp 

  • Chilli paste: 1 tsp

  • Sugar: 1 tbsp

  • Shiro miso: 3 tbsp 

  • Chicken or mushroom stock/broth: 4 cups

  • Salt and pepper to taste

  • Chilli oil: 2 tbsp (optional)

  • Toasted white sesame seeds

  • Marinated tofu: 100 gm

  • Chopped spring onions

  • Marinated Soy eggs

For the noodles:

Fresh or ready made noodles: 2 servings

Method:

  • Add the shallot oil to a big nonstick wok

  • Add minced garlic and ginger and cook for a minute

  • Add the onion and cook until they brown

  • Mix in the chilli paste, sugar and deglaze the pan with the rice wine

  • Add in your broth and boil for 1-2 minutes

  • Take some broth into a bowl, add your shiro miso and dilute it before adding it to your broth.

  • Boil for 5-10 minutes and add salt and pepper to taste

Assemble:

  • Cook your noodles to package instructions, or for 6 minutes for fresh noodles

  • Add them to your ramen bowl.

  • Spoon in the broth until the noodles are floating in it

  • Add in the marinated eggs and tofu, spring onions and sesame seeds

  • Garnish with chilli oil and serve hot!

(by Samyuktha Alwar, @littlealwars_bakehouse)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vegan Spicy Shoyu Ramen Miso Ramen with Soy Marinated Eggs Ramen recipes Ramen Noodles
India Matters
Recovered patients warn against Omicron, say ‘long Covid’ a reality
Image for representational purpose only
No important docus on WhatsApp, no use of smartphones in meetings: Centre
Netaji’s statue at India Gate, eternal flame shifted to National War Memorial
Ramiya AM
Two Kerala scientists bring laurels to state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp