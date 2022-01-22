Slurp worthy ramen recipes for warm and comfort food

By Express News Service

At a time when we're looking for some warmth and comfort food, ramen is a perfect go-to bowl.

Ingredients

Method:

To make the tare, in a saucepan, pour in the cup of soy sauce, and 1/4 cup of rice wine vinegar, and to that add bhut jolokia powder or chilli oil, garlic cloves, ginger, and spring onion stalks. Bring it to a boil and then simmer for 10-15 minutes until it becomes half. Set aside

For the tofu chashu, marinate slices of tofu with the tare you have prepared (keep aside at least four tbsp of tare for the bowl later) and let it marinate for 15-20 minutes. Make sure all sides are coated

In a frying pan, add some sesame oil and pan-fry the tofu slices until golden brown

Cook the ramen noodles according to package instructions

Make sure the vegetable stock is hot before serving

In a bowl, add about two tablespoons of the tare and then pour the vegetable stock. Adjust the flavour by adding more tare if required

Add the noodles and top it off with chopped green chillis and tofu chashu