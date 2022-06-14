STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

Swallow momos with care: AIIMS issues health warning

AIIMS recently published a report in the journal Forensic Imaging where it explained a rare case of a 50-year-old man dying after choking on a momo. 

Published: 14th June 2022 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

Chicken momos

Image for representation purpose only.

By Online Desk

Momos are forever favourites of food-lovers. The soft-steamed ball stuffed with meat, vegetables or paneer is a celebrated street food and an all-time go-for snack.

Surprisingly, for all the food lovers out there who gulp down out-from-the-oven momo balls without even chewing them, experts at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi have issued a health warning. 

AIIMS recently published a report in the journal Forensic Imaging where it explained a rare case of a 50-year-old man dying after choking on a momo. 

During the post-mortem, forensics found that the momo had choked his windpipe causing his death.

Following this, the experts issued a 'swallow with care' warning after this case came to light. Given the slippery surface of momos, if swallowed without proper chewing may cause choking and even death.

This one-of-a-kind situation has brought to light the importance of having food with care. Though we cannot give up on momos, the least we can do is have momos with extra attention.

ALSO WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
momos AIIMS health
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
Cabinet approves auction of 5G Spectrum, auction to be held by end July
Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to file the regular petition.
HC refuses to hear letter plea over demolition of Javed Mohammad's house
Representational image of Indian army soldiers.
Agnipath scheme: Experts sceptical of benefit, say pilot project should have come first
TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
Cracks in Mamata Banerjee-led 'opposition meet' for Presidential polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp