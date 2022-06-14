Swallow momos with care: AIIMS issues health warning

By Online Desk

Momos are forever favourites of food-lovers. The soft-steamed ball stuffed with meat, vegetables or paneer is a celebrated street food and an all-time go-for snack.

Surprisingly, for all the food lovers out there who gulp down out-from-the-oven momo balls without even chewing them, experts at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi have issued a health warning.

AIIMS recently published a report in the journal Forensic Imaging where it explained a rare case of a 50-year-old man dying after choking on a momo.

During the post-mortem, forensics found that the momo had choked his windpipe causing his death.

Following this, the experts issued a 'swallow with care' warning after this case came to light. Given the slippery surface of momos, if swallowed without proper chewing may cause choking and even death.

This one-of-a-kind situation has brought to light the importance of having food with care. Though we cannot give up on momos, the least we can do is have momos with extra attention.

ALSO WATCH |