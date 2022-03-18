Happy Holi 2022: It's all about health

Dyuti Roy By

Express News Service

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Holi? For most, it is a day spent by smearing friends and family with bright colours or drenching each other with coloured water sprayed from water guns.

However, Holi is more than being just the Festival of Colours. Like other traditional Indian festivals, Holi is about indulging in delicious dishes. In fact, without good food, any iconic party would straight up fail. We are sure no one would want to miss out on a refreshing glass of thandai or munch on gujiyas during this festival.

That being said, with people becoming more health conscious in recent times, the classic Holi recipes are also getting a healthy makeover. Three chefs from Delhi’s leading hotels keep health in mind while offering traditional recipes to ensure that you have a guilt-free Holi bash.

A dish with a dash of hue

The quintessential kheer is a favourite in every Indian festival. Keeping Holi in mind, Chef Akshay Bhardwaj from Andaz Delhi has crafted the perfect kheer that will not only serve as a reminder of the many hues of Holi but will also keep you cool and relaxed.

Gulab Rice Kheer

Ingredients

Milk: 1 litre

Water: 200 ml

Rice: 80 gm

Sugar: 120 gm

Green cardamom: 4-5

Almonds: 10-12

Pistachio: 20 gm

Rose petals: 3

Gulkand: 5 ml

Gulab jal: 10 gm

METHOD

Wash rice thoroughly and soak for 10 to 15 minutes. Meanwhile, boil milk and keep aside. In a wok, heat ghee and add the soaked and drained rice to it. Stir-fry the rice in the ghee on low to medium flame until fragrant.

Put off the flame. Grind the rice to a coarse powder without adding water to it.

Transfer the ground rice powder to the same wok, add the boiled milk to it and put on the flame. Let the rice cook in the milk for about 5 to 7 minutes or until cooked.

Wash fresh rose petals thoroughly under running water. Add these petals to the rice and milk mixture.

Add rose water, stir the kheer and allow it to simmer for 4 to 5 minutes more or until the kheer is creamy and the rose petals blend well with the milk and rice mixture.

Add sugar and mix well. Let the milk boil again.

Once the kheer has reduced to the desired consistency and turns creamy, add the chopped pistachios along with the gulkand. Give a quick stir, cook for a minute or so, and put off the flame.

Cool the kheer at room temperature. Then, freeze until serving time.

Serve chilled.

Low calorie, tasty chaat anyone?

There are no festive menus in Delhi that can do without the chaat. Categorised as junk food, the chaat is usually a no-no for healthy individuals. Thankfully, Chef Gagandeep Singh Sawhney from Shangri-La Eros has created a healthy version of chaat with Kale leaves. Rich in vitamins and antioxidants, this chaat will help you celebrate guilt-free.

Kale Patta Chaat

Ingredients

Kale leaves: 400 gm

Refined oil: 100 gm

Green chutney: 100 gm

Saunth chutney: 100 gm

Yoghurt: 120 gm

Sugar: 10 gm

Black salt: 20 gm

Chaat masala: 20 gm

Corn flour: 50 gm

Besan: 100 gm

Red chilli powder: 10 gm

Ajwain : 10 gm

Ginger: 15 gm

Fresh pomegranate seeds: 20 gm

Beetroot laccha: 100 gm

Micro green: 20 gm

Sev: 40 gm

Turmeric powder: 5 gm

Method

Remove only the leaves from the Kale bunch. Rinse them well in water.

Wipe them dry with a kitchen towel.

In a bowl, mix besan, corn flour, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, ajwain, and salt. Add water to create a thick flowing batter.

Dip each Kale leaf in the batter and place them in a wok with hot oil.

Fry them in batches until it turns golden and crisp. Drain on kitchen tissues to remove excess oil.

On a serving plate, place the fried Kale pakoras.

Pour green chutney as well as saunth chutney on it, as required.

Pour 2 to 3 tablespoons of yoghurt.

Sprinkle chaat masala, cumin powder, red chilli powder, and salt. Top it with sev and garnish with some micro green leaves, beetroot lachha, and pomegranate seeds.

Gorge on nutritious comfort food

Like most festivals in India, Holi is also a time when friends and family come together to enjoy and unwind. In such times, what’s a better way to celebrate with family than to relish the iconic chole puri. Thinking about your calories, are you?

Chef Vivek Rana from The Claridges has made it a point to retain the classic taste of this traditional offering all while giving it a healthy twist.

Stuffed Rajgira Poori with Chana Masala

For Poori

Ingredients

Rajgira (Amaranth) flour: 300 gm

Potatoes (boiled and peeled): 100 gm

Ginger-green chilli paste: 20 gm

Fresh coriander leaves (chopped): 10 gm

Salt: to taste

Desi ghee: 100 gm

Oil: For deep fry

Method

Grate potatoes into a bowl. Add the ginger-green chilli paste, coriander leaves, and salt. Mix well.

Add rajgira flour, little by little, mix and knead into stiff dough. Add ghee and knead again. Set aside for 10-15 minutes.

Heat sufficient oil in a wok.

Divide the dough into small equal portions and roll into balls. Place each ball on a greased plastic sheet and gently pat and stuff the potato mixer into it.

Flatten the balls and make a puri shape.

Deep-fry puris in hot oil, one by one, till puffed up and golden. Drain on absorbent paper.

For Chana Masala

Ingredients

Boiled white chickpeas: 800 gm

Onions (peeled): 3

Ginger: 5cm piece nGarlic cloves: 3

Green chillies (roughly chopped): 2-3

Desi ghee: 200 gm

Coriander: 50 gm

Ground cumin: 50 gm

Kashmiri chilli powder: 50 gm

Turmeric: 25 gm

Garam masala: 10 gm

Amchoor powder (optional): 20 gm

Medium tomatoes (roughly chopped) : 3

Lemon (juiced): 1

Coriander leaves: to serve

Method