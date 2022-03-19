Beat the heat

The summer is nearly here and the days are only going to get hotter. This season, stock up your fridge with a lot of fruits, mint and ice to make some chilled mocktails. Check out these quick and easy recipes
Mango coconut punch
Ingredients
- 1 mango, sliced
- 1 cup, coconut water
- few leaves of fresh mint
- Ice cubes
Method
● In a blender, take the mango, coconut water, mint leaves and a few ice cubes
● Blend until smooth, making sure all the ingredients are well combined
● Pour into a glass and enjoy with ice cubes
Watermelon pepper slush
Ingredients
- Watermelon cubes
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- Few leaves of fresh mint
- ¼ tsp black pepper powder
- Ice cubes
Method
● In a blender, take 1½ cup watermelon. Make sure there are no seeds
● Add the lemon juice, a few mint leaves, pepper powder and some ice cubes
● Blend well.
● Filter the juice to get rid of the pulp
● Pour into a glass
Pineapple honey mocktail
Ingredients
- 1½ cup pineapple
- 1 tsp honey
- ¼ tsp black pepper powder
- Ice cubes
Method
● In a blender, take 1½ cup pineapple, 1 tbsp honey and ¼ tsp pepper powder
● Add a few ice cubes. Blend well to make sure everything is well combined
● Filter the juice to get rid of the pulp
● Pour the pineapple juice into a glass and enjoy with ice cubes
Mixed fruit mocktail blend
Ingredients
- ½ cup pineapple
- ½ cup watermelon
- 1 cup mango
- 1 cup water
- Ice cubes
Method
● In a blender, take ½ cup pineapple, ½ cup watermelon, ½ cup mango. Add 1 cup water and a few ice cubes
● Blend till all ingredients are combined
● Filter the juice to get rid of the pulp
● Pour the mocktail into a glass and enjoy with ice cubes
Lemon minty blend
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- Fresh mint leaves
- ¼ tsp black pepper powder
- Salt to taste
- 1½ cup water
- Ice cubes
- 2 tbsp Sabja seeds, soaked
Method
● In a blender, take the lemon juice, a few mint leaves, pepper powder and salt
● Add water and a few ice cubes
● Blend well
● In a tall glass, take 2 tbsp soaked sabja seeds, pour the juice and enjoy with ice cubes
Coconut orange blend
Ingredients
- 1 peeled orange
- 1 cup coconut water
- Ice cubes
Method
● In a blender, take 1 orange, 1 cup coconut water and a few ice cubes
● Blend well
● Filter the juice to get rid of the pulp
● Pour into a glass and enjoy with ice cubes