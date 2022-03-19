Beat the heat

By Express News Service

The summer is nearly here and the days are only going to get hotter. This season, stock up your fridge with a lot of fruits, mint and ice to make some chilled mocktails. Check out these quick and easy recipes

Mango coconut punch

Ingredients

1 mango, sliced

1 cup, coconut water

few leaves of fresh mint

Ice cubes

Method

● In a blender, take the mango, coconut water, mint leaves and a few ice cubes

● Blend until smooth, making sure all the ingredients are well combined

● Pour into a glass and enjoy with ice cubes

Watermelon pepper slush

Ingredients

Watermelon cubes

1 tsp lemon juice

Few leaves of fresh mint

¼ tsp black pepper powder

Ice cubes

Method

● In a blender, take 1½ cup watermelon. Make sure there are no seeds

● Add the lemon juice, a few mint leaves, pepper powder and some ice cubes

● Blend well.

● Filter the juice to get rid of the pulp

● Pour into a glass

Pineapple honey mocktail

Ingredients

1½ cup pineapple

1 tsp honey

¼ tsp black pepper powder

Ice cubes

Method

● In a blender, take 1½ cup pineapple, 1 tbsp honey and ¼ tsp pepper powder

● Add a few ice cubes. Blend well to make sure everything is well combined

● Filter the juice to get rid of the pulp

● Pour the pineapple juice into a glass and enjoy with ice cubes

Mixed fruit mocktail blend

Ingredients

½ cup pineapple

½ cup watermelon

1 cup mango

1 cup water

Ice cubes

Method

● In a blender, take ½ cup pineapple, ½ cup watermelon, ½ cup mango. Add 1 cup water and a few ice cubes

● Blend till all ingredients are combined

● Filter the juice to get rid of the pulp

● Pour the mocktail into a glass and enjoy with ice cubes

Lemon minty blend

Ingredients

2 tbsp lemon juice

Fresh mint leaves

¼ tsp black pepper powder

Salt to taste

1½ cup water

Ice cubes

2 tbsp Sabja seeds, soaked

Method

● In a blender, take the lemon juice, a few mint leaves, pepper powder and salt

● Add water and a few ice cubes

● Blend well

● In a tall glass, take 2 tbsp soaked sabja seeds, pour the juice and enjoy with ice cubes

Coconut orange blend

Ingredients

1 peeled orange

1 cup coconut water

Ice cubes

Method

● In a blender, take 1 orange, 1 cup coconut water and a few ice cubes

● Blend well

● Filter the juice to get rid of the pulp

● Pour into a glass and enjoy with ice cubes