Beat the heat

Published: 19th March 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The summer is nearly here and the days are only going to get hotter. This season, stock up your fridge with a lot of fruits, mint and ice to make some chilled mocktails. Check out these quick and easy recipes

Mango coconut punch

Ingredients 

  • 1 mango, sliced
  • 1 cup, coconut water
  • few leaves of fresh mint 
  • Ice cubes

Method
●   In a blender, take the mango, coconut water, mint leaves and a few ice cubes
●   Blend until smooth, making sure all the ingredients are well combined
●   Pour into a glass and enjoy with ice cubes

 Watermelon pepper slush

Ingredients 

  • Watermelon cubes
  • 1 tsp lemon juice  
  • Few leaves of fresh mint  
  • ¼ tsp black pepper powder  
  • Ice cubes 

Method
●    In a blender, take 1½ cup watermelon. Make sure there are no seeds
●    Add the lemon juice, a few mint leaves, pepper powder and some ice cubes
●    Blend well.
●    Filter the juice to get rid of the pulp
●    Pour into a glass

 Pineapple honey mocktail

Ingredients

  • 1½ cup pineapple
  • 1 tsp honey  
  • ¼ tsp black pepper powder  
  • Ice cubes  

Method
●   In a blender, take 1½ cup pineapple, 1 tbsp honey and ¼ tsp pepper powder
●   Add a few ice cubes. Blend well to make sure everything is well combined
●   Filter the juice to get rid of the pulp
●   Pour the pineapple juice into a glass and enjoy with ice cubes

Mixed fruit mocktail blend

Ingredients

  • ½ cup pineapple   
  • ½ cup watermelon
  • 1 cup mango
  • 1 cup water  
  • Ice cubes             

Method
●  In a blender, take ½ cup pineapple, ½ cup watermelon, ½ cup mango. Add 1 cup water and a few ice cubes
●  Blend till all ingredients are combined 
●  Filter the juice to get rid of the pulp
●  Pour the mocktail into a glass and enjoy with ice cubes

 Lemon minty blend

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp lemon juice
  • Fresh mint leaves  
  • ¼ tsp black pepper powder
  • Salt to taste  
  • 1½ cup water
  • Ice cubes
  • 2 tbsp Sabja seeds, soaked

Method
●   In a blender, take the lemon juice, a few mint leaves, pepper powder and salt
●   Add water and a few ice cubes
●   Blend well 
●   In a tall glass, take 2 tbsp soaked sabja seeds, pour the juice and enjoy with ice cubes

Coconut orange blend

Ingredients 

  • 1 peeled orange
  • 1 cup coconut water
  • Ice cubes

Method
●   In a blender, take 1 orange, 1 cup coconut water and a few ice cubes
●   Blend well 
●   Filter the juice to get rid of the pulp
●   Pour into a glass and enjoy with ice cubes

