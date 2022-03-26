STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tiny powerhouse called microgreens

Don’t be misled into thinking that microgreens are unobtainable for ordinary folk like us. We can grow microgreens at the comfort of our home.

Representational image of microgreens.

By Vishal Fernandes
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  More often than not, when we go to a fine dining restaurant, you’ll find tiny, pretty microgreens accompanying a fancy dish. These pint-sized, green leafy vegetables pack more of a punch than just adorning your mains and are packed with nutrients. But don’t be misled into thinking that microgreens are unobtainable for ordinary folk like us. We can grow microgreens at the comfort of our home. 

But first, what exactly are microgreens? These are young vegetable greens that are one-three inches (2.5-7.5 cm) tall. They have aromatic flavours, a concentrated nutrient content and come in a variety of colours and textures. There are very few foods which are as healthy and delicious as these. 

Growing these at home requires a week’s patience, apart from a two-three-inch-deep plastic tray and a growing medium. I would recommend coco-peat husk; personally I do not prefer any soil or compost. You can get coco-peat at any nursery. You will also need a spray bottle for watering and seeds which you can use from your own kitchen. Start with mustard and fenugreek seeds. 

How do we use microgreens? Toss them in salads and continental dishes or layer them in sandwiches. They also taste delicious when eaten fresh and raw. You can also make traditional and local food tastier and healthier with microgreens. For example, make a chutney with various spicy microgreens or chop and stuff them in parathas. Grind them and make super-healthy raitas, smoothies and juices. Use them in idly or dosa batter for colourful idlis and mouthwatering, crispy dosas. They can also be used to garnish curries by replacing coriander leaves. 

In today’s times, we hardly get clean and healthy food that can fulfill our daily nutritional requirements. Microgreens not only fulfill these needs, but are also safe and clean to consume. Growing and nurturing microgreens is also a stress buster and very gratifying. This is a great way to teach the present and next generations about the right foods and how to grow them.

(Vishal Fernandes is a business traveller and luxury lifestyle blogger)

