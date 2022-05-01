STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

It’s Barely Bread

There’s a bread out there that you can have as much as you want.

Published: 01st May 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

There’s a bread out there that you can have as much as you want. It’s called the Barely Bread and comes with a nod of approval from well-known American heart surgeon Steven Gundry, who has created its recipe. He believes it’s the best bread one can have. It contains no grains and is lectin- and gluten-free. A mix of almond, seed and coconut flowers is all it has, making it a gut-friendly concoction. 

This is important because ageing, according to Gundry, begins in the gut. Seconds Mumbai-based nutritionist Ruchira Saxena, “What one eats directly influences the gut microbiome—a collection of microorganisms that are crucial to a well-functioning immune system, weight management, and heart health. Bread—a much-liked staple all over the world—is one of the things that causes gut dysbiosis (an imbalance of gut microbes) in some people.” A side-effect of this is poor absorption of nutrients, irregular blood sugar levels, and accumulation of access fat among other problems, that begin to age the body. “Dysbiosis is also implicated in diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), autoimmune arthritis, obesity, allergic disorders, type 1 diabetes mellitus, obesity, autism, colorectal cancer and others. It’s no surprise then that dietitians and nutritionists are increasingly eliminating bread from dietary regimes,” shares Saxena.

Bread is not your enemy. The highly processed ones are. Whole grain bread is good for you because it carries all the nutritional heft—bran, germ and endosperm. “Whole grains offer a bunch of benefits such as providing the body with vitamins and protein that help keep it strong and stable,” he says. Dietary fibre is another extremely important component of whole-grain bread. “Consider it your digestive system’s best friend. Not to mention, consuming bread of this kind controls blood sugar and cholesterol,” adds Saxena. 
Not to mention, there is the Gundry bread that you can always try. 
Ready then to break bread?

Ingredients
✥ 2 cups almond flour
✥ 1/3 cup + 1 tablespoon of ground flax seed
✥ ½ tsp salt
✥ 1 tbsp baking soda
✥ 1 tbsp whole flaxseed
✥ ½ cup cornstarch
✥ 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
✥ ½ cup Greek yoghurt
✥ 6 tbsp butter
✥ 4 eggs

 Method
✥ In a bowl, mix all the dry ingredients. Add flax seeds.
✥ Melt butter and leave it to cool for five minutes.
✥ Add the wet ingredients to the dry ones. Mix well so you make a dough-like mixture.
✥ Transfer onto a baking pan and cover it with baking paper. Sprinkle with flaxseed and bake at 175 degrees for 25 minutes.
✥ Once done, leave it to cool down and wrap it in a towel.
✥ Put it in a Ziploc bag to preserve freshness. —Dr Steven Gundry

Just because a label mentions words such as multigrain, organic, bran, wheat germ or stone-ground, does not mean it is wholegrain. Look for the 100 percent stamp. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Barely Bread Gluten Free Bread
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp