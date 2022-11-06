Dummy’s guide to storing food right   

Shipi Madan By

Express News Service

What truly matters is on the inside. That’s a great line for a T-shirt, but it’s also a parameter to judge how well you take care of your stored foods, especially dips, condiments, powders, sauces and canned goods in various stages of their lifecycle. The thumb rule is when in doubt, throw it out. For other times, read up to decide whether it is safe to salvage or fine to fling aside.

A date with food

Are best-before dates on bottles guide to safe eating? Mumbai-based nutritionist John Macedonius Fernandes says, “Best-before dates are all about the shelf life of unopened products. They are the cut-off dates specified by the manufacturer, after which the quality of the product inside the bottle begins to deteriorate. It doesn’t mean that beyond this date the product will expire. If products are stored right, they can still be used.”

Multiple parameters such as ventilation and heat in the kitchen, and the frequency of opening

of the refrigerator dictate the freshness of the bottled foods. “Whether you store food in the pantry

or cabinet, it should be cool, dark and dry and a temperature of 50-70°F. To maximise the shelf life of canned or packaged sauces after opening, refrigerate them in a covered glass or plastic container. It is best to use within six months unless you spot a surface deposit, cluster clogs around the lid, or discolouration and foul smell. The sauce that has been kept constantly frozen at 0°F will keep safe for

a year,” he adds.

What about the packs of oregano from pizza joints and the soy sauce dribble pouches from the Chinese takeaway place that have been languishing in jars? Any condiment in paper packaging is subject to faster degeneration. An element of dairy included in any dip or sauce accelerates the degradation—like in sour cream that lasts a couple of weeks after opening, in the fridge, says Fernandes. Keep in mind the approximate month you brought them home and discard them accordingly, as the independent sachets

do not carry expiry dates.

Oils carry a long life—two years if stored properly with tight lids at room temperature. This includes the medium you use regularly for cooking, and even frugal use additions like walnut, apricot, sesame, groundnut oils. But sauces like tartare, mayonnaise, barbeque, pesto, peanut butter, black bean, maple syrup, salad dressings and chutneys do not go beyond six months after being opened, in a tropical climate. It is best to store them in the fridge after one use. Mustard and Worcestershire sauce may go a little beyond in the fridge, for up to one year, much like jams and hot sauces once opened and refrigerated.

Briny and spicy

“Any dents, swelling of the container, a rancid taste, mould or rust even in unopened containers is bad news. Follow the rule of thumb: when you open a sealed bottle of condiment, store it in the refrigerator,” says Bengaluru-based dietician Deepalekha Bhattacharjee. A newly opened bottle of mayonnaise can survive just a night outside the fridge. Salsa and taco sauces can last three weeks, but open salad dressing (one week) and pasta sauce (one month) with refrigeration, she adds. In the pantry, vinegar, balsamic vinegar, and soy sauce survive up to one year. Honey is a resilient warrior—it may turn dark or crystallise, but can still be used for years.

Herb it up

“As long as you store manuka honey out of direct sunlight/heat and don’t freeze, it will stay beyond its best- before date. Always consume honey within five years,” cautions Fernandes. Harissa must be consumed in three days. If frozen at 15°F, its shelf life can extend up to two years. Gherkin pickles covered and refrigerated stay at the best quality for one year.

If unopened and stored properly it can last up to two years. Unopened jalapenos last five days. Once opened and refrigerated, their shelf life is 14 days. Chopped, jalapenos last four days in the fridge and a year in the freezer. Caesar and ranch dressing may remain fresh for two months.

Balsamic and Italian dressing can stay for four months. Any salad dressing, once opened, should be refrigerated and consumed at the soonest, as it retains freshness and flavour for up to six months, and is safe to consume for a maximum of one year—while an unopened can of dressing can stay around one year at room temperature. Sriracha sauce can last for two years at room temperature, if unopened; for six months after it is opened and stored at room temperature; and for two years, if opened and refrigerated.

Watch out tell-tale sings for trashing food stuff

Frozen goods: If covered in frost, it indicates that the optimum temperature is not maintained in the freezer, which can affect the food quality

Cans: Bulging lids, broken seals or food seeped under the jar’s lid

Discolouration: Vegetables lighten up as days pass

Texture: Clumped up pepper powder, darkened kasuri methi, etc.

Beyond the first birthday? Discard. If you have unopened bottles of ketchup lying around for five years, trash them safely.

“Salsa and taco sauces can last three weeks, but open salad dressing for a week and pasta sauce one month with refrigeration.” Deepalekha Bhattacharjee, dietician.

“Best-before dates are dates after which the quality of product inside begins to deteriorate. It doesn’t mean the product will expire.” John Macedonius Fernades, nutriontist.

