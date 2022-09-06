A spin on Sadhya specials

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Onam is here, and amidst our shopping and drawing plans for elaborate pookalams, we also have our Sadhyas, which are no less elaborate. Of course, nothing beats the elation of having a Sadhya homemade, since it takes a whole group to put this together — and Onam is about togetherness. And yet, there’s always room for innovation within each dish. Team CE went scouting for recipes that add a touch of contemporary to tradition.

1. Papaya Pachadi

Kamala Anand (@kamala_anand)

Ingredients

Ripe papaya roughly chopped: 2 cups , Turmeric: 1/4 tsp

Chilli powder: 3/4-1 tsp

Coconut oil: 1 tsp

Salt: to taste

Curry leaves: a few

Water for cooking: 1 cup

Grated coconut: 1/2-3/4 cup

Cumin seeds: 1 tsp

Mustard seeds: 1/4 tsp,

coarsely ground

Curd: 1/2-3/4 cup

Mustard seeds: 1 tsp

Fenugreek seeds or fenugreek powder: a pinch

Red chillies: 1-2, broken

Method

Grind the cumin seeds to a smooth paste using a little water.

To a pan, add papaya, turmeric, chilli powder, curry leaves, coconut oil and a cup of water. Let them cook on medium flame.

The papaya should be cooked until the water has evaporated; later, mash the papaya roughly using a potato masher.

Add the ground coconut paste and the coarsely ground mustard. Mix well and cook on a small flame till the raw smell of coconut is gone.

Add salt and turn off the stove. Allow the curry to cool down, but let it remain mildly warm.

Now add the curd. Mix well and add some sugar /jaggery to adjust the sourness of the curd (optional). Cook for another few seconds in a small flame. Take care not to boil the curry. It should be warm.

Finally, garnish the curry with mustard, split red chillies, add a pinch of Fenugreek seed/powder, and curry leaves in a tablespoon of coconut oil.

2. Strawberry payasam

Priya Shiva (@priyakitchenette)

Ingredients

Basmati rice: 4 tbsp

Strawberries: 10-12

Whole cream milk: 2 cups

Sugar: 1/2 cup

Rose essence: 1 tsp

Crushed pistachios and almonds: 3 tbsp

Method

Clean and soak rice in some water for one hour. Drain completely and grind the rice to a coarse paste.

Grind and strain six strawberries with water. Heat milk in a thick-bottomed pan. When it starts boiling, lower the flame and add the rice paste.

Add strawberry juice when the rice is almost cooked and let it thicken.

Add sugar now and cook on low flame. Keep stirring till it thickens. Add rose essence and stir it.

Transfer the content to a serving bowl and refrigerate. Garnish with some chopped strawberries and crushed nuts.

3. Jackfruit Payasam

Meenakshi Padmanabhan (@houseofpayasams)

Ingredients

Jackfruit: 10-12 long pieces

Jaggery: 1 kg

Coconut milk: of 1.5 coconuts

Coconut slices and cashew crushed for garnish

Method

Stew the jackfruit pieces on low heat until it becomes a thick paste. Add jaggery and bring to a boil (takes 4-5 hours) to get to the base paste which is known as chakka varatti. Do not add sugar, only jaggery.

Once the chakka varatti is ready, add coconut milk and bring to a boil. The trick is to use the first extract and second extract of coconut milk to get a creamy payasam.

Garnish the end product with roasted coconut and cashew nuts.

4. Tomato Mor Curry

Priya Shiva (@priyakitchenette)

Ingredients

Tomatoes: 2

Curd: 1 cup

Green chillies: 2

Cumin seeds: 1/2 tsp

Fresh grated coconut: 1/2 cup

Mustard Seeds: 1/2 tsp

Fenugreek seeds: 1/2 tsp

Curry leaves: 1 sprig

Turmeric powder: 1/4 tsp

Coconut oil: 1 tbsp

Salt to taste

Method

Clean and chop tomatoes into equal pieces. Boil in half a cup of water for two minutes.

Grind coconut, green chillies, and cumin seeds with a little water to make a smooth paste.

Blend curd with one cup of water well to make buttermilk.

Add the ground paste, turmeric powder, buttermilk, and tomatoes to a pan. Mix well and bring it to the boiling point.

When it starts boiling, add salt to taste, mix well and remove from flame.

In a small frying pan, add oil and mustard seeds.

When mustard seeds splutter, add fenugreek seeds and curry leaves. Fry for a few seconds and add this to the curry.

-Compiled by Diya Maria George, Nikhil Jayakrishnan, Sahana Iyer

