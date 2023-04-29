Rendezvous with kebabs  

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad and its love for rolls and kebabs are long-running. Adding one more dimension to the relationship is the new franchise of Saleem Javed. Originally located in Khan Market, Delhi, the restaurant has expanded its wings in Kerala, Chandigarh, Vadodara and Qatar. A lot of celebrities, politicians and sports persons drop in to have their delicious Indian versions of shawarmas.

“The craze for a good variety of food in Hyderabad is increasing every year. Every restaurateur and chef is working like a scientist to invent something new for our thirsty taste buds. Some people are blessed to carry the legacy of flavours just like Mohammed Saleem & Mohammed Javed, sons of Haji Banda Hasan who is known for his food, who started their chain of restaurants from Khan Market, Delhi. They have earned respect and love from people through their secret recipes of kebabs and tikkas tailored by their father aka Chacha. While on my official trip to Delhi I was told to have the kebab rolls at a restaurant in Khan market called ‘Saleem Javed’. I could hardly resist not eating the juicy kebabs.

I realised then that these delicious kebabs should come to the land of biryani and haleem,” says Dr Shaimaa, the franchise owner, adding, “Coming from an industry where I take care of human health as a doctor to becoming a restaurateur is giving me immense satisfaction by bringing smile either way. Managing the hospital, I realised that with relief of pain to any patient, we get a lot of blessings and happiness, similarly good food to everyone means lots of blessings too.

Both industries are service industries and I believe in serving the community with the best. The Hyderabad branch has a seating capacity of 60 pax. It has also got a variety of Mughlai dishes both for vegetarians and non-vegetarians. The best food made with high-quality ingredients, in a hygienic way, will always be our topmost priority because as doctors we emphasise on a healthy lifestyle.”

On our visit, we tasted Broccoli Malai tikka, Chicken keema samosa, Mughlai chicken tikka, Mutton seekh kebab and Kakori kebab from the appetizer menu. All the kebabs were succulent and juicy without sacrificing the flavour.

For the mains, we had Butter Chicken and naans and to wrap up our journey through the lanes of Delhi in Hyderabad, we relished firni. Anyone who wants to grab their weekly dose of kebabs and is bored of their regular choices, make sure to try at Saleem Javed.

