Home Lifestyle Food

World on a platter

Here are four restaurants where food lovers can get a taste of dishes from across the globe.

Published: 28th March 2023 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2023 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

By Aslam Gafoor
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Restaurants in namma Bengaluru are offering limited-time menus that showcase a wide range of Indian and international cuisine, giving food lovers a taste of unusual ingredients and global food cultures.

An Asian Inspiration
Courtyard by Marriott Outer Ring Road executive chef Sajid and South Africa-based celebrity chef Kuan Lai, have teamed up to create an Asian culinary feast at MoMo Café. The selection of dishes ranges from street food favourites to exquisite Oriental delights such as Singapore Hainanese chicken rice, Malaysian gado gado vegetable salad, yum woon sen Thai glass noodle salad, Malaysian curry laksa, bak kut teh pork soup, nyonya nasi lemak, gula melaka mango sticky rice, and black sesame red date ice cream. (Until March 31).

Meats & Mushroom
Bursting with rich flavours, the menu at Conrad Bengaluru’s poolside restaurant Tiamo brings together the finest of locally grown mushrooms from Green Apron, along with a delectable range of meats. Curated by head chef Shubham Shinh, the special dishes include Tiamo’s unbelievable ‘mushroom’ of wild porcini panna cotta, mushroom bouillon with mushroom crisps, green apron bucket of king oyster, pink oyster, truffle fries with romesco, Mary’s little lamb, a preparation of lamb loin, mushroom dauphinoise with pepper jus, and squab ‘under brick’ barley risotto, mushroom essence with pickled hon-shimeji. (Until March 31).

Indonesian Food Festival
Gawky Goose, known for its delectable cuisine, inventive cocktails, and live music, hosts a vibrant food festival that features Indonesia’s rich culinary flavours. Helmed by corporate chef Sajosh Peetayil, the festival menu specials include bakwan jagung corn fritters, ikan bakar grilled fish, sambal, satay, siomay babi dumplings, kue pisang banana cake and dadar gulung pancakes. Innovative drinks that pair nicely with the meal include the pink haze, rob robin, tipsy unicorn, and kegtails. (Until April 1). 

Dawat E Dastarkhwan
Rooftop restaurant Nazaara at Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal invites diners to a culinary journey through the royal city of Hyderabad with renowned chef Parveen Khan and hotel executive chef Rohan Malwankar. Reflecting the distinctive recipes of Nizami cuisine, the delicacies include mutabak, pathar ka gosht, bagh e-bahar haleem, gosht tutak, mutton lukhmi, laal masala chukandar, char dal ka dalcha, fish mahi kalia, khatti dal, and sofiyani biryani. 

(Until April 2).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian global food
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu: IPS officer accused of removing teeth of 10 men shifted out
Image used for representational purpose only.
Licences of 18 pharma companies cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs
Adani’s three-pronged defensive-offensive strategy
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp