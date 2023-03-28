World on a platter

Aslam Gafoor By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Restaurants in namma Bengaluru are offering limited-time menus that showcase a wide range of Indian and international cuisine, giving food lovers a taste of unusual ingredients and global food cultures.

An Asian Inspiration

Courtyard by Marriott Outer Ring Road executive chef Sajid and South Africa-based celebrity chef Kuan Lai, have teamed up to create an Asian culinary feast at MoMo Café. The selection of dishes ranges from street food favourites to exquisite Oriental delights such as Singapore Hainanese chicken rice, Malaysian gado gado vegetable salad, yum woon sen Thai glass noodle salad, Malaysian curry laksa, bak kut teh pork soup, nyonya nasi lemak, gula melaka mango sticky rice, and black sesame red date ice cream. (Until March 31).

Meats & Mushroom

Bursting with rich flavours, the menu at Conrad Bengaluru’s poolside restaurant Tiamo brings together the finest of locally grown mushrooms from Green Apron, along with a delectable range of meats. Curated by head chef Shubham Shinh, the special dishes include Tiamo’s unbelievable ‘mushroom’ of wild porcini panna cotta, mushroom bouillon with mushroom crisps, green apron bucket of king oyster, pink oyster, truffle fries with romesco, Mary’s little lamb, a preparation of lamb loin, mushroom dauphinoise with pepper jus, and squab ‘under brick’ barley risotto, mushroom essence with pickled hon-shimeji. (Until March 31).

Indonesian Food Festival

Gawky Goose, known for its delectable cuisine, inventive cocktails, and live music, hosts a vibrant food festival that features Indonesia’s rich culinary flavours. Helmed by corporate chef Sajosh Peetayil, the festival menu specials include bakwan jagung corn fritters, ikan bakar grilled fish, sambal, satay, siomay babi dumplings, kue pisang banana cake and dadar gulung pancakes. Innovative drinks that pair nicely with the meal include the pink haze, rob robin, tipsy unicorn, and kegtails. (Until April 1).

Dawat E Dastarkhwan

Rooftop restaurant Nazaara at Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal invites diners to a culinary journey through the royal city of Hyderabad with renowned chef Parveen Khan and hotel executive chef Rohan Malwankar. Reflecting the distinctive recipes of Nizami cuisine, the delicacies include mutabak, pathar ka gosht, bagh e-bahar haleem, gosht tutak, mutton lukhmi, laal masala chukandar, char dal ka dalcha, fish mahi kalia, khatti dal, and sofiyani biryani.

(Until April 2).

