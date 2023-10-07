Savour the Flavours

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The City of Pearls, known for its rich history, culture, and of course, its delectable cuisine, has welcomed a new culinary gem to its gastronomic scene. Dum Maaro Dum, the latest multicuisine restaurant, located in the bustling Gachibowli neighbourhood, offers a culinary journey that transcends borders.

The menu at Dum Maaro Dum is a testament to the creativity and innovation of its culinary team led by Chef Salam. From Indian classics with a modern twist to international dishes with a quirky touch, the restaurant caters to a wide range of palates. Whether you’re a fan of aromatic Kolkata Special Biryani, or crave the comfort of Italian pasta, Dum Maaro Dum has something for everyone.

The restaurant’s interior is a perfect blend of contemporary design and traditional elements. Warm earthy tones create an inviting and cozy atmosphere, all thanks to its owner Subhasree Mukherjee, an IT professional. Talking about how it all began, Subhasree says, “Both my husband and I are passionate about food and wanted to venture into this industry. After planning for a long time we came up with a small cafe specialising in Bengali cuisine at Kukatpally a year back.

But as the place was small, we wanted to get a bigger dining space. We searched for a suitable location keeping in mind our clientele and our commutation and that’s how Gachibowli happened. At our new outlet, we have diversified from keeping only Bengali food to continental and Mughlai along with mocktails.”

While we made our way to the restaurant on a sultry afternoon, we were greeted by the ever-smiling Rejina Gazi, Executive Manager. We started our dining experience with the DMD Special Drink called Blue Sea. Next came Murgh Banjara Kebab with keema stuffing. The succulent kebab was moist and tender, while the keema stuffing and spicy. From the continental menu, we chose the Durban Chicken Sizzler served with Spaghetti. Both the spaghetti and the chicken pieces were full off flavours. Last but not least, we treated our taste buds to Authentic Bengali Mutton Biryani. The burst of aroma and flavours made it an apt ending to our food journey.

Whether you’re a seasoned foodie or just looking to explore new tastes, this restaurant is a must-visit for anyone seeking a diverse and memorable dining experience in the heart of the IT corridor.

