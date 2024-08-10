Fun and fantastical with food theatrics

Chef Sarfaraz Ahmed’s skilful food artistry splashes out in an informal yet jaw-dropping melee of flavours. Think food theatrics with a delicious global twist in the Mumbai edition of the Dubai Michelin-starred Carnival by Tresind.

Food: The Chaat sundae is a tribute to one of India’s favourite street foods. A pretty dish with spinach papdi, dahi bhalla, yogurt ice cream, and chutneys for the khatta-meetha twist in ruby-lipped pouting granita with pomegranate beads.

Pil pil pollichathu regales seafood lovers in the grilled sea bass stroked to perfection with Malabari masala; as does the winsome Carta farta—Malabar fish curry served with khasta Malabar paratha. The Lobster pao—Carnival’s maverick tribute to the ubiquitous street snack in Mumbai, is a yummy rendition served up Japanese style in a bento-box spin off.

Prepared live at your table, the fresh pao is smeared with yuzu kosho and smacked with the fat lobster vada, complete with the togarashi drizzle for a spicy, citrusy finish. While the cocktail programme is a wild roulette with exciting flavour spins, it’s the decidedly different tiramisu that wins the sweepstakes.

Décor: There is never a dull moment at Carnival. Jawdropping masks on the walls, and on the faces of the servers and bartenders bring in a splash of whimsy. The roving mentalist grabs your attention with intriguing card tricks at the table. Bright blues, reds and shades of gold fill up the expansive restaurant, and rose-gold trees earmark the waiting area at the well-studded bar.

Service: The well-informed bartenders and servers indulge in a spot of interesting story telling to lend a cool dimension to your meal outing here.

Price: At Rs 4,000 for two (without alcohol), it is easy on the pocket.

Address: 7th Floor, Krishna Curve Building, Junction Of Linking Road, and, Juhu Tara Rd, Santacruz West, Mumbai