Fun and fantastical with food theatrics

The roving mentalist grabs your attention with intriguing card tricks at the table.

Chef Sarfaraz Ahmed’s skilful food artistry splashes out in an informal yet jaw-dropping melee of flavours. Think food theatrics with a delicious global twist in the Mumbai edition of the Dubai Michelin-starred Carnival by Tresind.

Food: The Chaat sundae is a tribute to one of India’s favourite street foods. A pretty dish with spinach papdi, dahi bhalla, yogurt ice cream, and chutneys for the khatta-meetha twist in ruby-lipped pouting granita with pomegranate beads.

Pil pil pollichathu regales seafood lovers in the grilled sea bass stroked to perfection with Malabari masala; as does the winsome Carta farta—Malabar fish curry served with khasta Malabar paratha. The Lobster pao—Carnival’s maverick tribute to the ubiquitous street snack in Mumbai, is a yummy rendition served up Japanese style in a bento-box spin off.

Prepared live at your table, the fresh pao is smeared with yuzu kosho and smacked with the fat lobster vada, complete with the togarashi drizzle for a spicy, citrusy finish. While the cocktail programme is a wild roulette with exciting flavour spins, it’s the decidedly different tiramisu that wins the sweepstakes.

Décor: There is never a dull moment at Carnival. Jawdropping masks on the walls, and on the faces of the servers and bartenders bring in a splash of whimsy. The roving mentalist grabs your attention with intriguing card tricks at the table. Bright blues, reds and shades of gold fill up the expansive restaurant, and rose-gold trees earmark the waiting area at the well-studded bar.

Service: The well-informed bartenders and servers indulge in a spot of interesting story telling to lend a cool dimension to your meal outing here.

Price: At Rs 4,000 for two (without alcohol), it is easy on the pocket.

Address: 7th Floor, Krishna Curve Building, Junction Of Linking Road, and, Juhu Tara Rd, Santacruz West, Mumbai

