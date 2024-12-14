Bhawya Sahu: An eatery for the love of the sea

In a world where there are restaurants opening and closing faster than you can say artichoke, it’s a pleasure to find a cozy, yet classy place that wins the heart with each bite. Bhawya Sahu, a new entrant on the culinary scene, teams up with industry legend Chef Augusto to present a delightful combination of Japanese and Peruvian flavours.

Food: The menu yells out freshness. Most of the seafood and meats are imported. The part-open kitchen where the sushi, sashimi, nigiri and ceviches are crafted invite the patrons in. If you are a sushi and a dimsum fan, this should be your go-to place.

The chicken dimsums tantalise your tastebuds, but what steals the show is the creamy edamame dimsums—subtle and melt-in-the-mouth. And the wasabi has the right amount of kick in it. The Filipino pork belly in cane vinegar, soy and garlic is grilled to perfection. Sliced thin, the fat of the belly doesn’t leave an aftertaste.

The pan-seared snapper, brussels sprouts, asparagus, with spicy unagi reduction is tempered with a light hand, making one relish the fresh taste of the fish. The one dish that stood out—beside the edamame dimsums—is the maguro tataki, seaweeds, pickled radish, beetroot in ginger-onions. The light dressing complements the soft tuna meat.