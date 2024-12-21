The flavourful legacy that lives on

Even after 77 years of Independence, royalty retains its cachet in India. Especially, the food. Bhopal’s legacy, spanning 250 years, is deeply tied to its Begums and Nawabs. The Nawabs, often on the move, favoured simple, wild-game dishes like Jungli maas and Bater korma.

“Bhopali cuisine is a fascinating blend of Afghan and Indian flavours, enriched by influences from the Narmada Valley. Known for hearty mutton kormas and kebabs, dishes like rezala and qaliya hold a cherished place in local hearts,” says Mumbai-based archaeologist and culinary anthropologist Dr Kurush F Dalal.

Says Begum Niloufer Rashiduzzafar Khan, great-granddaughter of erstwhile ruler Sultan Jahan Begum, “Our cuisine has evolved over the centuries without losing its essence.

The kitchen combines Mughlai flavours—spices like cardamom, saffron, and black pepper—with local Bhopali ingredients, such as poppy seeds. At our family’s kothi, chefs are trained by khansamas from Bramhpur to perfect these recipes.”

Many of the traditional recipes loved by the Begums continue to be a central part of the menu at, for example the Jehan Numa Group of Hotels, in the city. Director Faiz Rashid says, “These recipes have been passed down with the utmost care to preserve their original flavours.”

One such dish is the Bhopali murgh rezala, tracing its roots to the ceremonial Jashn-e-Hariyali, a monsoon festival where the Begums of Bhopal honoured the rains with this green, landscape-inspired dish. Says chef Jeewan Singh Rawat, “In Bhopal, with its abundance of water bodies and greenery, leafy vegetables like coriander were incorporated into the rezala.”

Unlike the Bengali rezala, which evolved in 19th-century Calcutta with Nawab Wajid Ali Shah’s exile, the Bhopali version uses coriander. Nandita Godbole, author of Masaleydaar: Classic Indian Spice Blends, underlines the key distinction between the two.