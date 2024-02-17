A tryst with Tanjore

It is a susegad moment, tucking in spicy, crunchy, nethily meen fry; soft Ceylon black pork, and Madurai bheja fry, masala-rimmed, and squatting on mini kothu parottas under leafy trees, as the Arabian sea lurches noisily towards Anjuna beach. Co-founder Kishore DF’s The Tanjore Tiffin Room in Goa brings in a creative latitude that suffuses everything—from the robust red décor of the 150-year-old erstwhile Portuguese home and electric mixology at the bars to the lip-smacking menu.

The upscale restaurant carries an easy, laid back vibe by day, with nodding green genies and marigolds lining the path into the open area to the sexily lit amber pools at night as hundreds of shimmying oil lamps form frame-worthy nooks in the walls. Kishore has dipped into his family bounty in Chennai for stunning antiques and poised chandeliers.

Figurines in brass and terracotta and antique mirrors on vermilion walls, urlis cupping yellow and orange marigolds on the stone floor, potlis of podi and pickles packed away inside sturdy glass-encased cupboards, and foliage revelling in the gentle sunshine make every inch of the expansive space breathe. The design grammar sets the tone for a warm, cosy, yet swanky appeal.

There is a limpid flow to the flavours coursing through the dishes, composing the Tamilian home-style showmanship and palate-sensitivity. “The idea is to stand out in a volatile market,” shares Kishore. The offerings are unique and varied.

Clearly, this isn’t a usual Indian restaurant. The puri bonda broods in a crisp skin on the small plate in a spicy aloo-stuffed, deep-fried puri. Buff birria arrives roasted on tiny tacos. The Madurai bheja fry stroked with black pepper, street style, appears on flaky parottas.