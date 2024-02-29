Mint: From soups & soaps to stimulants and stress-busters

KOCHI: Mint stands out as a versatile herb valued for its aromatic leaves and a multitude of applications. Though many varieties of mint are grown in different parts of India, spearmint, peppermint, and Japanese mint are the most commonly cultivated varieties.

With its creeping rhizome and erect stems reaching heights between 0.4m to 0.8m, the Japanese mint (Mentha arvensis) presents an unmistakable presence in any garden. Its stems, adorned with quadrangulate branching and short, dense hair, contribute to its distinctive appearance, while its oblong-ovate leaves, measuring 2.5cm to 5cm in length, further enhance its allure.

Notably, the Japanese mint displays auxiliary whorls of flowers, except at the apex, with blooming primarily occurring in May to June and again in September to November.

Originating primarily in the Northern Hemisphere, mint thrives in tropical climates. In India, it is predominantly cultivated in north India. Thriving under sunny weather conditions with moderate rainfall, mint requires deep, humus-rich soil capable of retaining moisture.

In the culinary realm, mint adds a delightful flavour to many dishes, including meats, fish, sauces, soups, stews, vinegar, tea, and cordials. Moreover, it serves as a cornerstone in the production of natural menthol.

Medicinally, mint stands out for its efficacy against stomach disorders, rheumatism, headaches (utilised in ointments), coughs (in drops), and inhalations. Both the oil and dried plants of mint contribute to its reputation as an indispensable herb.

Its distinctive appearance and remarkable properties, cements mint’s status as an asset in various fields, making it a staple in gardens, kitchens, and industries worldwide.

Medicinal benefits

Soothes indigestion , skin irritations and relieve symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome.

Provide relief from nasal congestion, coughs, and sinusitis.

Its aroma has calming properties.

It contains compounds that have antimicrobial properties

Uses of mint