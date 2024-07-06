Willy Wonkas on a Roll

Some believe single-origin cacao beans are akin to grapes from a vineyard, resulting in chocolate that mirrors the soil and vintage, much like wine. While this holds true at times, beans marked as single-origin from places like Peru or Trinidad may actually originate from various farms within the area, each with unique terroir. “Historically our association with chocolate is with industrial chocolate made from bulk cacao. These beans are harvested and processed keeping solely productivity in mind. Flavour is not a concern,” says Ruby Islam, Head Chef, Manam Chocolate, Hyderabad. Manam, she insists, is made from ‘fine flavour’ beans, where the bean travels through a process that optimises flavour. “We try to isolate beans to not only single origins, but also to single farms so as to express the unique complexity,” she adds. At the café you can witness live artistry unfolding—from the vibrant workshop to the busy live kitchen replete with a chocolate aging cellar, where cocoa magic happens.

Twenty-year-old Digvijaya Singh always dreamt of being a chocolatier. This Udaipur boy was hooked on to the idea of bean-to-bar chocolates. Soon he started experimenting in his kitchen and today he is living the dream with his handcrafted chocolate company, Saraam. His first batch made with cacao sourced from a farm in Puttur, Karnataka, was launched in December 2021. A year later, he paired his chocolate with ber or the Indian jujube. “It was an instant hit,” says the maker, who later used sitaphal or custard apple for another concoction. He now sources beans from a farm in Idukki, Kerala, which he pairs with a variety of native fruits.

Craft chocolatiers are not complaining at the sudden rise in good-quality Indian cacao. “I like to combine flavours that are innovative and complement each other,” shares Dr Chef Parvinder Singh Bali, Director School for European Pastry and Culinary Arts, Delhi.