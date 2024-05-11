A journey of taste

Goa is where investion and innovation thrives. It is a tiny enclave of myriad habits and tastes, with food taking the prize. Like in Taupe, the latest addition to Assagao’s bustling neighbourhood. Conceived by the team behind the popular Titlie, it marries regional cuisine with Goa’s susegad vibe.

Food: Chef Tarun Sibal ensures that while he experiments with the flavour combinations, the dishes are familiar. The food honours India’s rich cultural diversity through salads, chaats, kebabs, curries and desserts. The Mutton Seekh is rather predictable, though its spicy succulence and tenderness scores a definite A. Cheemmen Masala with set dosa is a Malayali thing; the prawns cooked to the right softness in coconut-flavoured curry. A crowd-favourite is the Creamed Burrata Papdi Chaat. But the Moong Dal Ladoo, inspired from the popular street-style Ram laddoo has room for improvement. In the Onion Sumac Kulcha served with kali dal, the sumac adds a tangy and smoky flavour. The Veg Rendang Korma with sticky rice is comfort food. The Coconut Milk Panna Cotta made with chunky pieces of mango jaggery, is light-on-the-gastric juices; a perfect just dessert.