Hearty and wholesome

Born in Barcelona in 2010 as Cup & Cake and rebranded to Brunch & Cake in 2012, the brand underwent a wave of global expansion in 2019 to have 19 restaurants across Spain, Dubai, Bahrain, and Egypt. The award-winning restaurant chain now enters India with its first outlet in Mumbai’s commercial district of Worli-Lower Parel.

Food: Brunch & Cake channels the warmth of grandma’s kitchen. While the menu is similar to its international outlets, there have been tweaks to cater to the Indian audience—70 per cent of the menu is vegetarian, beef has been replaced with chicken or vegetarian alternatives, and paneer makes an appearance.

Their worldwide bestseller is Next Level Avo Toast, an in-house olive sourdough topped with crushed tomatoes, avocado-feta mash, and avocado ‘rose’; the gluten-free version with roasted sweet potato instead of sourdough is also worth trying.

The Big Breakfast is a fully loaded feast with sourdough, hashbrowns, halloumi, portobello mushrooms, avocado, spicy baked beans, sausages, and choice of eggs or paneer akuri. If you drop by for lunch, try the B&C Barcelona Nachos, a whimsical dish with cactus-shaped tortilla chips, chipotle rice (or chicken), sweet potato, guacamole, cheese sauce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and fresh mango. Or try Grandma’s Burnt Edge Lasagna, a hearty chicken lasagna with crispy burnt edges.

Leave room for dessert though; the Basque Cheesecake is rich and creamy while the Carrot Cake is scrumptious.

Service: Trained by the international team, the staff is well-versed and enthusiastic.

Décor: The warm and inviting space is done up in soft pastels, complemented by rustic touches like rough stone and woven wicker. It also features Brunch & Cake signatures like white shells, surfboards, and an olive tree in the centre.

Price: It’s a steal with an average meal for two costing around Rs 1,500.

Address: Unit No. G-04, Raheja Altimus, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli, Mumbai