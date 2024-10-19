Matters of Red, White in Britain

British wine seems to be a bit of a joke, but the English are no stranger to making wine. Today say wine and you think France, Italy, or Spain. But, winemaking in the British Isles is as old as the Romans who occupied the country in 43 BC. English wine has a YoYo history thanks to invasions: the Jutes and the Angles spelled doom for it.

Christianity brought wine back in vogue when it became good business for monasteries, which were destroyed along with their vineyards by the Vikings. King Alfred thumped the Vikings and the churchmen got their vines back. During the time of William the Conqueror, a Frenchman, there were 42 vineyards in the island.

The first commercial English vineyard was opened in 1955. Now, that number is 221, with most of them situated in the four coastal counties of West and East Sussex, Kent, and Hampshire. The total area under vine is 4,209 hectares; a 123 per cent increase over the last decade. English winemakers want their wines to be taken seriously,

Tim Jackson, the first resident Master of Wine for British Airways (BA), says English wine, particularly sparkling, has been developing rapidly over the last 20 years. “The English wine scene has transitioned from an amateur, hobbyist, cottage industry to a far more professionalised, commercial setup,” he says. This has led to the emergence of larger, more visible brands with a strong sales and marketing focus.

English winemaking was started by invaders, and it isn’t that different now. French vineyards and wineries have been established in the UK by major Champagne houses, Pommery, and Taittinger. So have international winemaking businesses such as Jackson Family Wines from the US and the Jordan family from South Africa.

Though commercial British wine has been around for over four decades, Mike and Chris Roberts planted the first vines in Sussex in 1995. Their Ridgeview brand produced award-winning wines and are now exported to Norway, Finland, and Japan. It is now led by the second generation, Tamara Roberts and Simon Roberts.

Ridgeview is served at Buckingham Palace and was anointed the official wine of 10 Downing Street. Along with using grapes from their heritage vines, Ridgeview partners with vineyards across Southern England to source grape. “Diversifying grape sources from select vineyards is key to the quality of wine,” Simon says.