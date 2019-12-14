Home Lifestyle Health

Include seeds and grains in your breakfast for good health

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When you’re rushing out in the morning ready to dive headlong into a packed, busy day, how do you ensure you fulfil all your nutritious needs with breakfast without compromising on your precious time? You include whole seeds and grains, rich in fibre, vitamins, minerals, protein and antioxidants, in your diet. Not only do these give you energy and keep you fit, but also help lower risk of heart disease, maintain healthy weight and reduce risk of diabetes.

While different seeds and grains are super healthy, one might not be able to consume each variety every single day. There is also the challenge of finding all the grains easily in the market and making the effort to include them as a part of your daily diet. For the millennials of today, easy and healthy snacking is the preferred eating habit.

Here are some easy ways to take in all the goodness of grains and seeds for breakfast:

  1. Multigrain Breads and Cereals: A convenient way to add protein and fibre to your daily diet is by including nourishing multi-grain breads for breakfast that do wonders for your digestive system. Multigrain breads packed with grains and seeds like dalia, sorghum, bajra, sesame seeds and watermelon seeds are rich in nutrients (It depends on the intake of the amount). These breads also taste delicious and are readily available in the market.
  2. Breads with Flax Seeds: Flax seeds are a rich source of dietary fibre and antioxidants. Flax seeds also contain lignin which reduces the risk of cancer and improve cholesterol. Wheat breads with flax seeds are available in the market and can be a good replacement for your normal white breads.
  3. Cereals, Dalia or Oats: You can add cereals or dalia with milk to your breakfast routine as these have a high- fibre content that help maintain healthy body weight. Most cereals are made mainly from grains that not only taste great by themselves, but when eaten with milk or yogurt, give you a range of nutrients like fibre, vitamins, protein and carbohydrates. Oats can make you feel full and help you lose weight. You can have oats with boiling water or milk every morning.
  4. Chia Seeds with water: These are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, protein and fibre that reduce the risk of heart disease. These seeds also provide iron and calcium to the body. Seeds and grains increase the volume of food moving through your digestive tract making you feel satisfied with a full tummy.- Ryan Fernando, nutrition consultant, Modern Breads 
