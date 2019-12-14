Include seeds and grains in your breakfast for good health

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When you’re rushing out in the morning ready to dive headlong into a packed, busy day, how do you ensure you fulfil all your nutritious needs with breakfast without compromising on your precious time? You include whole seeds and grains, rich in fibre, vitamins, minerals, protein and antioxidants, in your diet. Not only do these give you energy and keep you fit, but also help lower risk of heart disease, maintain healthy weight and reduce risk of diabetes.

While different seeds and grains are super healthy, one might not be able to consume each variety every single day. There is also the challenge of finding all the grains easily in the market and making the effort to include them as a part of your daily diet. For the millennials of today, easy and healthy snacking is the preferred eating habit.

Here are some easy ways to take in all the goodness of grains and seeds for breakfast: