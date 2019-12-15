Teas that treat

Nitish Jha By

Express News Service

A cup of tea is perhaps the most satisfying way to start the day. Tea has always been a popular drink and is available in different variants—fruity, spicey, herbal to tisane. It has many medicinal qualities, which are helpful in our daily lives. With the introduction of new-age teas made with a blend of herbs, flowers and spices, people are experimenting with what they drink.

Here are a few new-age teas and their positive impact on our lifestyles:

Chamomile tea: Insomnia is a common problem faced by many people these days. Chamomile is a natural sleep-inducer. It is known for its calmness effect, helps combat insomnia and gives a relaxed mind to start a fresh day. It also helps in treating digestive issues such as irritable bowel syndrome, diarrhoea and colic. A cup of chamomile guarantees a good night’s rest.

Garcinia Cambogia tea: Demanding work hours, less workout and major changes in lifestyle are leading many of us towards weight gain and obesity. A hot cup of Garcinia Cambogia tea is perfect for managing the weight. Garcinia Cambogia is a fruit which helps in reducing the appetite and blocking fat production. It also keeps a check on blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

Dandelion tea: More than 24 percent of Indian women in their reproductive age suffer from PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome). A hot herbal infusion of dandelion can ease the hormonal disorder. Dandelion is also an effective liver detoxifier and a bile flow stimulant. Dandelion tea also helps in detoxification of the kidney.

Hibiscus tea: Detoxification removes the impurities and toxins from the blood and helps in feeding the body with healthy nutrients. And with the rise of pollutants in the environment, we need to detoxify our body at least once a month. Hibiscus tea is considered to be best for cleansing and can be helpful in decreasing body temperature, lowering blood pressure, reducing bloating and in tackling constipation. It is also beneficial in balancing the Vata dosha.

The author is founder of Healthysouls.in