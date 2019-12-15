Home Lifestyle Health

Teas that treat

It has many medicinal qualities, which are helpful in our daily lives.

Published: 15th December 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

By Nitish Jha
Express News Service

A cup of tea is  perhaps the most satisfying way to start the day. Tea has always been a popular drink and is available in different variants—fruity, spicey, herbal to tisane. It has many medicinal qualities, which are helpful in our daily lives. With the introduction of new-age teas made with a blend of herbs, flowers and spices, people are experimenting with what they drink.

Here are a few new-age teas and their positive impact on our lifestyles:
Chamomile tea: Insomnia is a common problem faced by many people these days. Chamomile is a natural sleep-inducer. It is known for its calmness effect, helps combat insomnia and gives a relaxed mind to start a fresh day. It also helps in treating digestive issues such as irritable bowel syndrome, diarrhoea and colic. A cup of chamomile guarantees a good night’s rest.

Garcinia Cambogia tea: Demanding work hours, less workout and major changes in lifestyle are leading many of us towards weight gain and obesity. A hot cup of Garcinia Cambogia tea is perfect for managing the weight. Garcinia Cambogia is a fruit which helps in reducing the appetite and blocking fat production. It also keeps a check on blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

Dandelion tea: More than 24 percent of Indian women in their reproductive age suffer from PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome). A hot herbal infusion of dandelion can ease the hormonal disorder. Dandelion is also an effective liver detoxifier and a bile flow stimulant. Dandelion tea also helps in detoxification of the kidney.

Hibiscus tea: Detoxification removes the impurities and toxins from the blood and helps in feeding the body with healthy nutrients. And with the rise of pollutants in the environment, we need to detoxify our body at least once a month. Hibiscus tea is considered to be best for cleansing and can be helpful in decreasing body temperature, lowering blood pressure, reducing bloating and in tackling constipation. It is also beneficial in balancing the Vata dosha.

The author is founder of Healthysouls.in

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
As Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia turns a year older, let us take a look at some rare snaps of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'. (File Photo | AP and PTI)
Happy birthday Bhaichung Bhutia: Check out some rare photos of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp