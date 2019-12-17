Home Lifestyle Health

How to tide over common winter woes

Healthcare experts say it is better to ascertain the root cause of the problem before buying cosmetics.

Published: 17th December 2019 09:46 AM

Dr Sruthi Gondi

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

With the weather getting increasingly chilly by the day, skin, as the body’s first line of defence, faces the maximum brunt. Then comes the second most affected part of the body – joints. The result: chapped lips, cracked heels, dry hands, acne breakouts and the most painful of all, knee ache. Add to this, choosing a wrong skincare product, forgetting to drink enough water, indulging in spicy and fried foods, frequent use of peel-off masks and forgetting to apply sunscreen daily, is the recipe for body damage.

“Winter tends to naturally increase the vata dosha in the body, which causes these problems. For the face, a few face masks that will help include papaya and lemon mix, hibiscus, honey and coconut oil mask, banana and lentil masks,” says Dr Pratap Chauhan, director, Jiva Ayurveda.

“There are so many factors that can impact the state of your skin, including wrong habits. So, if a skin issue is bothering you, check out the most common skincare mistakes you are making that’s blocking your way to an ultra-clear and glowing skin, before you spend money in search of the next ‘miracle, holy grail’ product,” says dermatologist Dr Sruthi Gondi, MD and Founder, Science Of Skin.

“Peel off mask is a big no! Its regular use strips off the natural oils from skin. Also, choosing a strong acne face wash for dry acne prone skin worsens the damage,” she says, adding that people with acne-prone skin should opt for non-foaming, less drying cleansers and face washes.Listed here are some of the common woes in winters and healthy ways to deal with them:

Chapped lips

This is a sure shot indicator of the lack of water in the body. So drink lots of water. If you are using room heaters and warmers, use a humidifier. “Do not lick lips as it worsens the condition. Apply beeswax or petroleum jelly on your lips, or better still, massage your navel with some desi ghee (clarified butter) or mustard oil,” says naturopath Bhupender Sharma, founder of Noida Naturopathy & Acupressure Centre.

Cracked heels

This is another common problem caused due to dry winter winds. Dry, cracked heels can make walking painful and in some cases, may cause infection. Before you go to sleep, apply generous amounts of petroleum jelly and put on a pair of socks, and notice the effect. “Soaking feet in warm water with a little oil is a good idea. Apart from moisturising, it helps tired feet a great deal,” says Sharma.

Dry hands

Cold winter air hits hands hard. While washing hands frequently helps eliminate cold and flu germs, the downside is that dryness increases. It helps if you wear gloves every time you go out. Otherwise, apply a glycerine-based moisturiser every time you wash your hands.

Itchy body

Dry winter skin can be irritatingly itchy. To tide over this, avoid hot water for bathing. Use lukewarm water. Add a few drops of mustard/coconut oil in your bucket of water to keep the skin moist. Those suffering from severe skin itching must see a dermatologist.

Painful joints

Winters can directly effect your bones and joints. Problems like rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, gout, idiopathic arthritis or ankylosing spondylosis get more pronounced in the chilly weather. “It is important to include kapha balancing foods like bhindi, sprouts, pumpkin seeds, spinach and black beans as these facilitate painless movement of the joints,” says Dr Chauhan, advising that patients of joint pains should consume a teaspoon of fenugreek power mixed with honey and a glass of lukewarm water every morning.

