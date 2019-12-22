Home Lifestyle Health

Best Feet Forward

For eco-conscious beauty aficionados, waterless pedicure is one of the best steps towards sustainability   

Published: 22nd December 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

Pedicure

For representational purposes

By Kaushani Banerjee
Express News Service

Pedicures are not just for those who want buttery soft feet. It’s a beauty treatment that helps clean an often neglected part of the body—the feet which carry the weight of the entire body all day long. But besides the regular soapy, bubbling, warm water feet cleanse, a new kind of waterless pedicure is on the rise. “Waterless pedicures are designed in a manner that ensures high standards of hygiene and reduces the risk of infections. As the exposure to water is less, it ensures that there is no excess cutting of cuticles leading to any injury,” says Neeti Chopra, hair and skin expert and owner, Unwind salon and cafe, Delhi.

Dr Simal Soin, who offers the famous Margaret Dabbs waterless pedicure at her clinic Aayna in India, says, “It takes away the risk of fungal infection unlike water-bath pedicures. Precision instruments are used to treat various foot problems such as fissures, corns and callosities without any pain. The treatment is perfect for diabetics as it reduces the risk of ulcers and improves sensitivity of the feet. Our practitioners have been trained at the Margaret Dabbs Clinics at Marylebone Street and Urban Retreat at Harrods to bring the same level of competence to India.” 

Traditional pedicures do ensure a good level of hygiene, but according to Dr Vani Sharma, a Delhi-based podiastrist, 100 percent sterilisation of the pedicure tub that is often used in the process is simply not possible. “With a large amount of water being used with every pedicure, the chances of infections run high. Dry pedicures cut that risk to a minimum while still being relaxing. This is particularly beneficial to diabetic patients as they are vulnerable to infections. Another benefit in dry pedicures is less exposure of the cuticle to water. This ensures that the cuticle is not cut in excess as it doesn’t soften the amount it does in a regular pedicure,”  she adds.

Unlike a regular pedicure which requires a beautician to scrub the feet manually, in the waterless variant, instruments such as fine drills and burrs are used to obtain the same results. “The instruments help remove dead, dry skin and even out deep fissures. Corns are gently paired and removed. Special attention is given to the nails. This is the only non-surgical treatment for ingrown toe nails as it is capable of gently treating and relieving the condition. The pedicure also helps remove disfigured and discoloured nails with special instruments that gently remove the diseased area and even out the nail bed,” highlights Dr Soin.

The waterless treatment is also noninvasive and does not have any side-effects. People who have venous, arterial and other forms of active, oozing ulcers are advised to avoid doing the procedure. On the advantages of the technique, Dr Soin says, “Our feet, which are usually neglected and seldom looked after, are under constant stress and need regular pampering.

This waterless medical pedicure that needs to be done once a month, leaves the feet lighter and improves the gait as the feet are fissure- and callus-free, post the treatment. The improved blood circulation removes fatigue from our feet allowing us to walk and run comfortably. The pedicure treats foot conditions like dry, cracked feet, corns, callosities, exfoliative dermatitis, fungal infections and the build-up of dead skin. Emu oil, which is a chief ingredient in all the products, has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that heal, renew and repair skin.”

Perhaps, one of the biggest reasons to opt for the waterless nail care is the immense saving of water that happens in the process. “The amount of water used ranges between 50 litres and 70 litres for different kinds of pedicures. But opting for dry grooming sessions definitely makes sense as it helps conserve one of the most precious natural resources,” says Chopra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pedicure beauty treatment eco friendly beauty treatments
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally at Ramlia Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday| Shekhar Yadav
Modi talks about NRC, takes a jibe at Mamata and Congress
Anti CAA stir: UP government starts process to seize property of rioters
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp