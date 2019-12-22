Best Feet Forward

Kaushani Banerjee By

Express News Service

Pedicures are not just for those who want buttery soft feet. It’s a beauty treatment that helps clean an often neglected part of the body—the feet which carry the weight of the entire body all day long. But besides the regular soapy, bubbling, warm water feet cleanse, a new kind of waterless pedicure is on the rise. “Waterless pedicures are designed in a manner that ensures high standards of hygiene and reduces the risk of infections. As the exposure to water is less, it ensures that there is no excess cutting of cuticles leading to any injury,” says Neeti Chopra, hair and skin expert and owner, Unwind salon and cafe, Delhi.

Dr Simal Soin, who offers the famous Margaret Dabbs waterless pedicure at her clinic Aayna in India, says, “It takes away the risk of fungal infection unlike water-bath pedicures. Precision instruments are used to treat various foot problems such as fissures, corns and callosities without any pain. The treatment is perfect for diabetics as it reduces the risk of ulcers and improves sensitivity of the feet. Our practitioners have been trained at the Margaret Dabbs Clinics at Marylebone Street and Urban Retreat at Harrods to bring the same level of competence to India.”

Traditional pedicures do ensure a good level of hygiene, but according to Dr Vani Sharma, a Delhi-based podiastrist, 100 percent sterilisation of the pedicure tub that is often used in the process is simply not possible. “With a large amount of water being used with every pedicure, the chances of infections run high. Dry pedicures cut that risk to a minimum while still being relaxing. This is particularly beneficial to diabetic patients as they are vulnerable to infections. Another benefit in dry pedicures is less exposure of the cuticle to water. This ensures that the cuticle is not cut in excess as it doesn’t soften the amount it does in a regular pedicure,” she adds.

Unlike a regular pedicure which requires a beautician to scrub the feet manually, in the waterless variant, instruments such as fine drills and burrs are used to obtain the same results. “The instruments help remove dead, dry skin and even out deep fissures. Corns are gently paired and removed. Special attention is given to the nails. This is the only non-surgical treatment for ingrown toe nails as it is capable of gently treating and relieving the condition. The pedicure also helps remove disfigured and discoloured nails with special instruments that gently remove the diseased area and even out the nail bed,” highlights Dr Soin.

The waterless treatment is also noninvasive and does not have any side-effects. People who have venous, arterial and other forms of active, oozing ulcers are advised to avoid doing the procedure. On the advantages of the technique, Dr Soin says, “Our feet, which are usually neglected and seldom looked after, are under constant stress and need regular pampering.

This waterless medical pedicure that needs to be done once a month, leaves the feet lighter and improves the gait as the feet are fissure- and callus-free, post the treatment. The improved blood circulation removes fatigue from our feet allowing us to walk and run comfortably. The pedicure treats foot conditions like dry, cracked feet, corns, callosities, exfoliative dermatitis, fungal infections and the build-up of dead skin. Emu oil, which is a chief ingredient in all the products, has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that heal, renew and repair skin.”

Perhaps, one of the biggest reasons to opt for the waterless nail care is the immense saving of water that happens in the process. “The amount of water used ranges between 50 litres and 70 litres for different kinds of pedicures. But opting for dry grooming sessions definitely makes sense as it helps conserve one of the most precious natural resources,” says Chopra.