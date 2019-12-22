Home Lifestyle Health

Milk for Thought

In fact, next to mothers’ milk, fresh and pure cow milk is the best natural food for babies.

Published: 22nd December 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Milk

For representational purposes

By Akshali Shah
Express News Service

The demand for farm-to-home products are growing as people focus more on healthy eating. It’s not just farmers who are using the organic fertilisers to keep the quality and freshness of their produce intact, cattle growers are also moving towards farm-to-home milk, which is unadulterated, hormone- and antibiotic-free. At the recently concluded International Farm Comparison Network (IFCN) regional workshop in Pune, it was observed that milk is increasingly contaminated by bacteria, antibiotics and aflatoxins.

This is where farm-to-table milk steps in. Any milk that is obtained from cows who are fed with good quality fodder and are not injected with antibiotics or hormones, qualifies as farm fresh milk. This process ensures that the milk is free from residues of pesticides, fertilisers, adulterants, antibiotics and hormones.
This variant of milk is healthy because its nutritional values are intact and it is as fresh as it comes from the cows udder unlike the others which are collected from various farms and stored. At specialised farms, the source of breed and feed is taken care of by a specialised farm team. The cows are kept under controlled and healthy environment, and utmost care is taken unlike the other cows which are with local farmers.

Most farms producing fresh milk are characterised by the use of technology such as automatic milking machines, systems to monitor cow health, bio-digesters, fodder choppers and chilling units. The animals are reared in a clean, stress-free environment and undergo regular veterinary check-ups. The milk is untouched by the human hand and thoroughly chilled, right from the farm until it reaches the customer’s doorstep. It is rich in vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates and essential fats.

In fact, next to mothers’ milk, fresh and pure cow milk is the best natural food for babies. One glass (250 ml) of farm-to-home cow’s milk contains about 8.2 gm of protein, 2.5 gm of fat and a whole lot of vitamins, minerals and the highest amounts of calcium. A need of protein for growth, carbohydrates for energy, calcium for strength and other dietary needs of babies, children and adults can be met with a glass of pure and unadulterated fresh cow milk. 

The author is senior vice president, Pride Of Cows, Mumbai

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
milk Milk quality
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally at Ramlia Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday| Shekhar Yadav
Modi talks about NRC, takes a jibe at Mamata and Congress
Anti CAA stir: UP government starts process to seize property of rioters
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp