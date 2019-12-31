Home Lifestyle Health

Winter of discontent

Though winter depression is still a mystery, even for the scientists researching on it, one thing on which doctors agree is that people undergoing winter depression are sensitive to light.

Published: 31st December 2019 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Oh, how I hate this kind of winter. It not only makes me immobile but has a deep effect on my mental well-being. I feel like being in bed the whole day, but if I do that I feel very sad and gloomy. I don’t mind the cold but the absence of sunlight impacts me deeply,” says educationist Anisha Talwar.

“This is that time of the year that some of us dread the most. Many people find winter gloomy and depressing. This is because our activities gets restricted to minimal, the daily walks with friends becomes irregular. Even drinking water is no less than a punishment,” says Rishikesh Kumar, founder- CEO of Xtraliving, a health and fitness brand.

Do you also think like Talwar or Kumar? Do you feel like remaining under the quilt the whole day? Do these days of little sunlight and excessive fog bother you? Does your craving for sweets increase during the foggy winter days? Well, if the answers to some of the above questions is in affirmative, you are among those who experience winter depression.

A common but often ignored ailment, winter depression cases usually begin in the month of November and peak during January, when days are marked by excessive fog, intermittent rains and little sunlight.
“As the hours of daylight decrease and the temperature outside gets chilly, many people slip into depression. The duration and severity varies from person to person,” says psychiatrist Dr Manu Tiwari, based in Noida. “Apart from new cases, we also get ones wherein patients who have been treated for depression show a relapse of symptoms,” he says adding that the cases begin trickling in around November.

Though winter depression is still a mystery, even for the scientists researching on it, one thing on which doctors agree is that people undergoing winter depression are sensitive to light. It is not just a matter of getting light, but also when to get it that’s important.

“Winter depression is due to a ‘phase-shift’ of the circadian rhythm which causes your brain to produce more sleep hormone melatonin and little serotonin, the feel-good brain chemical that affects mood,” says physician Dr Daleep Saxena, who is based in Mayur Vihar.

“It is because of this chemical imbalance that you feel low and lethargic. Both the number of patients as well as the symptoms begin to decline in February and by mid-March, usually after Holi, such patients are back to their normal self,” says Dr Tiwari.

Words of wisdom

Between now and Holi, there still are two months. But you don’t have to suffer until then. Healthcare experts give you some tips to help you tide over this difficult time:

Regular physical exercise is must
Go for daily walks and participate in all those running events that happen during this time in your city. Even when at home, ditch the bed after you wake up. Physical exercise maintains hormonal balance.

Expose yourself to light
A shortage of exposure to sun triggers winter depression. Go for a walk whenever sun shines during the day. When indoors, switch on bright lights.

Stay active, not cooped up inside
Get together with your family and friends and go for movies, theatreor fairs that take place during winter. When at home, engage in fun activities with your kidslike playing board games or doing arts and crafts.

Keep your body hydrated
Lack of water makes us lethargic and weak. So stay hydrated. Go for drinks like warm water with lime and ginger, turmeric latte (milk and turmeric), black tea, green tea or soups, to help foritfy our system and immunity.

Eat right
Do not indulge in creamy, cheesy, starchy, or sugary comfort foods. Go for vegetable soups and stews, baked or roasted apples and pears, and nuts.

CAUTION: In case these things don’t help, visit a psychiatrist. Just because you experience it only during a small period during the whole year is no reason to ignore it. It is not a minor condition, but a serious one that needs professional help.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Winter depression
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One Plus phone. (Photo | Twitter)
Which is the best OnePlus phone to buy at the end of 2019?
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Army better prepared to take on enemies: CDS General Bipin Rawat
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp