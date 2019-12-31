Winter of discontent

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

Oh, how I hate this kind of winter. It not only makes me immobile but has a deep effect on my mental well-being. I feel like being in bed the whole day, but if I do that I feel very sad and gloomy. I don’t mind the cold but the absence of sunlight impacts me deeply,” says educationist Anisha Talwar.

“This is that time of the year that some of us dread the most. Many people find winter gloomy and depressing. This is because our activities gets restricted to minimal, the daily walks with friends becomes irregular. Even drinking water is no less than a punishment,” says Rishikesh Kumar, founder- CEO of Xtraliving, a health and fitness brand.

Do you also think like Talwar or Kumar? Do you feel like remaining under the quilt the whole day? Do these days of little sunlight and excessive fog bother you? Does your craving for sweets increase during the foggy winter days? Well, if the answers to some of the above questions is in affirmative, you are among those who experience winter depression.

A common but often ignored ailment, winter depression cases usually begin in the month of November and peak during January, when days are marked by excessive fog, intermittent rains and little sunlight.

“As the hours of daylight decrease and the temperature outside gets chilly, many people slip into depression. The duration and severity varies from person to person,” says psychiatrist Dr Manu Tiwari, based in Noida. “Apart from new cases, we also get ones wherein patients who have been treated for depression show a relapse of symptoms,” he says adding that the cases begin trickling in around November.

Though winter depression is still a mystery, even for the scientists researching on it, one thing on which doctors agree is that people undergoing winter depression are sensitive to light. It is not just a matter of getting light, but also when to get it that’s important.

“Winter depression is due to a ‘phase-shift’ of the circadian rhythm which causes your brain to produce more sleep hormone melatonin and little serotonin, the feel-good brain chemical that affects mood,” says physician Dr Daleep Saxena, who is based in Mayur Vihar.

“It is because of this chemical imbalance that you feel low and lethargic. Both the number of patients as well as the symptoms begin to decline in February and by mid-March, usually after Holi, such patients are back to their normal self,” says Dr Tiwari.

Words of wisdom

Between now and Holi, there still are two months. But you don’t have to suffer until then. Healthcare experts give you some tips to help you tide over this difficult time:

Regular physical exercise is must

Go for daily walks and participate in all those running events that happen during this time in your city. Even when at home, ditch the bed after you wake up. Physical exercise maintains hormonal balance.

Expose yourself to light

A shortage of exposure to sun triggers winter depression. Go for a walk whenever sun shines during the day. When indoors, switch on bright lights.

Stay active, not cooped up inside

Get together with your family and friends and go for movies, theatreor fairs that take place during winter. When at home, engage in fun activities with your kidslike playing board games or doing arts and crafts.

Keep your body hydrated

Lack of water makes us lethargic and weak. So stay hydrated. Go for drinks like warm water with lime and ginger, turmeric latte (milk and turmeric), black tea, green tea or soups, to help foritfy our system and immunity.

Eat right

Do not indulge in creamy, cheesy, starchy, or sugary comfort foods. Go for vegetable soups and stews, baked or roasted apples and pears, and nuts.

CAUTION: In case these things don’t help, visit a psychiatrist. Just because you experience it only during a small period during the whole year is no reason to ignore it. It is not a minor condition, but a serious one that needs professional help.