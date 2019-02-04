Still looking for a way to instantly hydrate your skin?

By Express News Service

Oshea Herbals has introduced its new 24 Hour Moisturising Solution, Strawberry Body Butter. This body butter has been enriched with Strawberry Extracts, Shea Butter and Vitamin E and is congruous for all those who have been longing for soft skin even in winters.

This instantly hydrates and nourishes the skin while leaving a refreshing and soothing effect. It is an ultra-pure body butter which is parabean and mineral oil free. It is specially formulated with natural ingredients for reinstating the lost moisture content from the skin during winters while it also moisturises the skin with its Sun Protection Factor-15.

The product also contains sunflower oil, glycerin, aloe vera extracts and cocoa butter. It must be applied in circular motions until the butter is absorbed by the skin. It makes your skin softer and easy to manage as it provides extra treatment for dry and dull skin. It recharges and repairs the skin cells for its replenishment.

Packed in a pink container which is very inviting yet contenting, the Body Butter is suitable for all skin types.

Priced at just Rs 325 for 200 grams and is available all across retail, modern outlets and e-commerce portals. For added convenience and best offers you can also visit www.osheaherbals.com.

