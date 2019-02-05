Home Lifestyle Health

Mindfulness, sleep may reduce exhaustion in entrepreneurs: Study

For the study, the researchers included 105 entrepreneurs who were asked about their exhaustion levels, whether they engaged in mindfulness practices.

Published: 05th February 2019 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

Work, stress, sleep

Image used for representation purpose only

By IANS

NEW YORK: Overburdened with work? Relax. Adequate sleep and mindfulness exercises such as meditation can help you feel less stressed, suggests a new study.

The study showed that when entrepreneurs feel exhausted but cannot afford the time for adequate sleep, they may be able to replenish their energy with mindfulness exercises.

"You can't replace sleep with mindfulness exercises but they might help compensate and provide a degree of relief," said lead researcher, Charles Murnieks, Assistant Professor from the Oregon State University in the US.

"As little as 70 minutes a week, or 10 minutes a day of mindfulness practice may have the same benefits as an extra 44 minutes of sleep a night," said Murnieks.

For the study, the researchers included 105 entrepreneurs who were asked about their exhaustion levels, whether they engaged in mindfulness practices. If so, how often and for how long.

They were also asked about the number of hours they slept each night. The findings, published in the Journal of Business Venturing, showed more than 40 per cent of the participants reported working 50 hours per week or more on average and sleeping less than 6 hours a night.

The team found that the entrepreneurs who slept more, or who engaged in the highest levels of mindfulness exercises, reported lower levels of exhaustion.

In addition, the second study consisting of 329 entrepreneurs, also confirmed the findings of the initial study that mindfulness can combat feelings of exhaustion.

However, in both studies, the team also found that mindfulness exercises are less helpful if you are getting adequate sleep but still feeling exhausted.

"If you're feeling stressed and not sleeping, you can compensate with mindfulness exercises to a point. But when you're not low on sleep, mindfulness doesn't improve those feelings of exhaustion," said Murnieks.

More research is needed to better understand how mindfulness exercises may help weary entrepreneurs and the limits of those beneficial effects, the study noted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sleep entrepreneurs Mindfulness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp