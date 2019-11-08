Beauty solutions in the face of pollution

Home Lifestyle Health

Skeyndor has two products from its Power Oxygen line which fight against pollution, City Pollution Block Cream + O2 and City Pollution Barrier-Boosting Serum.

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

With Delhi NCR under a blanket of smog, citizens are having a tough time battling its ill-effects.  There’s ready availability of anti-pollution masks and air purifiers, and doctors are devising both preventive and curative strategies as supportive measures. Few conscious consumers are looking at beauty brands to combat and protect against skin and hair damage, and the brands, in turn, have not disappointed by offering a range of solutions.

“We have included antioxidant ingredients which help in reversing the damage caused due to pollutants as well as prepare the skin to combat the effects of external aggressors by scavenging the free radicals [formed due to skin damage not just through pollution, but also from UV light, etc.],” says Chaitanya Nallan, CEO, SkinKraft.

“Our cleaners are PH balanced, sulphate-free, soap-free and extremely gentle while removing the oil, dirt and pollutant deposits from the skin. Packed with ceramides that help restore the normal barrier function of the skin, our moisturisers are equally potent,” says Nallan.

Morning and evening cleansing of skin at home is a must, suggests Vineet Kapur, Founder O3+, recommending O3+ Volcano Scrub to remove the dirt and pollution from the face and prevent pore-clogging.

“Plus, the use of O3+ radiant tonic, in combination with O3+ radiant serum, will help oxygenate the skin and replenish it overnight,” says Kapur.

“Air pollution in the city can strip your skin of moisture, cause inflammation and premature ageing. Our products are rich in oxygen which counters all these effects,” says Priya Bhandari, DGM, Marketing and Training, Skeyndor, also a qualified a cosmetologist.

“The size of PM2.5 particles is 20 times smaller than the pores of our skin so they can enter the skin very easily. Our serum has a saccharide gum which creates an invisible layer on the skin to keep pollutants at bay. Even breakouts caused on the skin are successfully clarified with our products,” says Bhandari.

The Moms Co. has a complete Vita Rich Face Care range and Natural Intense Hair Repair Kit to keep your skin and hair safe. The face care range contains coffee oil, chia seed oil, hyaluronic acid and vitamins C, B3 and B5 that penetrate deep to keep the skin hydrated and reduce pigmentation, blemishes, dark circles and fine lines – all being the result of skin behaving under stress from pollution.

The haircare range is enriched with keratin and Moroccan argon oil which repairs the hair structure and gives it shine. The shampoos have coconut-based cleansers, conditioners have shea butter while the hair mask has hydrolysed wheat protein.

The Bare Anatomy too has a hair mask and shampoo. “The mask has essential oils like jojoba and argon oil which combat dryness while the sulphate-free shampoo forms a layer on the scalp to keep pollutants away,” says Vimal Bhola, co-founder, Bare Anatomy.

“Pigmentation, wrinkles, acne and skin darkening problems swing around pollution. All we need to do is routinely use anti-pollution serums and moisturisers,” advises Plabita Sharma, Skincare Expert, The Body Shop India. She adds that the magic lies in wearing SPF before stepping out. “SPF and anti-pollution products prevent skin damage,” she says.

All the above experts advise getting professional treatment once a month along with daily use of cosmetic products.

Moisturiser and sunscreen, your new BFFs

“Exposure to ultraviolet radiation and air pollutants can cause hyperpigmentation, wrinkles, sallow appearance, and exacerbation of acne. In more serious cases, it can even lead to atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and even skin cancer,” says Dr Jangid, Hair Transplant Surgeon & Dermatologist, SkinQure Clinic, New Delhi, adding, “To protect your skin, it is mandatory to moisturise your skin day and night and use a good sunscreen.”

