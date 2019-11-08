Work it out the Hina way

Home Lifestyle Health

Actor Hina Khan

By Farah Khatoon
Express News Service

Hina Khan, who played the roles of an ideal daughter-in-law in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and a vamp Kamolika in the teleserial, Kausautii Zindagii Kay grabbed global eyeballs last May when she debuted at Cannes.

Your Instagram posts are full of your gym updates. What is your gym schedule like?

I try to work out every day, as I don’t like to miss out on exercising. However, due to my hectic schedules, I cannot have a fixed time to hit the gym. So, whenever I do, I make sure to spend at least 30 minutes, if not more, doing several types of exercises.

Which fitness regimen are you following at the moment?

I prefer a range of forms to keep things interesting and challenging. As a part of my routine and to strengthen my core, I keep one day of the week for yoga. I enjoy pilates as well and try to incorporate sessions a few times a week, along with weight training. Moreover, being a water baby, the days I am unable to visit my gym, I choose to swim to work out and de-stress at the same time. I don’t allow monotony to set in with a mundane fitness regime.

Do you have your cheat days?

I am very particular about my diet, but one cheat meal in four days is something I indulge in.

Are you a foodie?

Yes, I love to eat, but I don’t compromise on my diet very often. Since diet contributes 80 per cent towards our ability to stay fit, it’s important that one religiously follows it.

When shooting or travelling, what is your fitness mantra?

There are many ways to work out without going to the gym. I like to go running or walking or doing crunches and sit-ups in my own room or vanity van. With Tata Sky Fitness, I get access to a whole lot of fitness advice, tips and tricks from fitness trainers on my TV, and it also helps on those lazy days, when you don’t feel like hitting the gym.

You have flawless skin. What’s your secret?

I work out almost every day, and that keeps my body and mind healthy. When one works out, he or she sweats and this helps to open up the pores. That’s when your skin starts breathing, and this keeps it glowing. Also, drinking ample amounts of water is very important for that glow.

What can we find in your gym bag?

I love wearing new workout outfits and choose to look good even when I am hitting the gym. I absolutely love Victoria’s Secret for their workout wear, and it’s a favourite that dominates my gym wardrobe.

One beauty hack you religiously follow.

Every morning I take half a scoop of protein, and mix it with water and add one teaspoon of ghee to it. I drink it on empty stomach, first thing every morning.

