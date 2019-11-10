Back to basics

Kaushani Banerjee By

Express News Service

With the splurge of AHAs, BHAs and acids in skincare, it can be confusing to select products. But basic ingredients such an aloe vera gel can never be replaced by expensive chemicals. For curing drying-out in the winter or to stop break-outs in summers, aloe vera is an all-weather friend for the skin. Kapiva Ayurveda’s Aloe Vera Gel has no artifical smell and comes in a compact container best for daily use. The composition was aboslutely organic and free of chemicals. We did not notice any stark difference but our skin felt very hydrated and we didn’t need to use any other product to keep it moisturised. Their sandalwood oil can be used for various purposes but we decided to use it before bath. The intoxicating fragrance turned a mundane bath into an aromatic experience.