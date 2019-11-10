Back to basics

With the splurge of AHAs, BHAs and acids in skincare, it can be confusing to select products. But basic ingredients such an aloe vera gel can never be replaced by expensive chemicals. For curing drying-out in the winter or to stop break-outs in summers, aloe vera is an all-weather friend for the skin. Kapiva Ayurveda’s Aloe Vera Gel has no artifical smell and comes in a compact container best for daily use. The composition was aboslutely organic and free of chemicals. We did not notice any stark difference but our skin felt very hydrated and we didn’t need to use any other product to keep it moisturised. Their sandalwood oil can be used for various purposes but we decided to use it before bath. The intoxicating fragrance turned a mundane bath into an aromatic experience.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Cyclone Bulbul: Five killed, 1.2 lakh put in shelter camps; Modi assures help to Bengal government
Maharashtra impasse: Sanjay Raut refers to Hitler to fire fresh salvo at Devendra Fadnavis
Rajkummar Rao has his fanboy moment with SRK
Shiv Sena not in politics of trade, will declare stand once no one else forms government: Sanjay Raut
2017-18 'terrible' choice for new GDP base year: Jairam Ramesh
No claimants for dormant Swiss accounts of Indians; some may get liquidated soon