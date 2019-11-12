All in the name of deodorants!

By Express News Service

While deodorants are meant to tackle unpleasant body odour, a new deodorant brand is raising eyebrows because of its name.

“It was a conscious decision to have a bold name, a name that is capable of eliciting a reaction. Super Smelly hits the bullseye,” says Dipali Mathur, Co-founder, Super Smelly, on her decision to finalise this name for the deodorant brand.

Mathur claims Super Smelly is India’s first and only certified safe personal care brand. According to her, every product is certified 100 per cent toxin-free by Safe Cosmetics Australia.



“For the longest time, all of us have gravitated towards brands with sweet-sounding names and have slathered these on our bodies, without realising that we exposed ourselves to toxins and harmful chemicals for years now,” adding, “These products increase our risk of repercussions like eczema, cancer and hormonal imbalance among many other health issues.”

Mathur says the market is either strewn with baby care products or adult products but for the massive 30 per cent of Indians in between, there isn’t a single brand making natural, toxin-free, dermatologically tested, solution-oriented personal care products. “That is where we come in.”

To fill a void



Super Smelly was launched to cater to the age group in between infants and adults, as a toxin-free, solution-oriented personal care.