Home Lifestyle Health

Right nutrition plans for right growth of your toddler

Creating screen-free zones, portioning meals correctly and addressing nutritional needs of your toddler — here are some tips parents can follow to keep their tiny tots happy and healthy.

Published: 13th November 2019 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 01:15 AM   |  A+A-

Toddler nutrition, baby food

Representational Image

CHENNAI : Raising a toddler is never easy, and doing so in modern times is more stressful. From easy access to fast food to being glued to a screen, parents are more pressed to ensure the right nutrition and play for their tiny tots. Here are some tips.

RIGHT NUTRITION

Portion size control

Serving larger portions may give children the impression they should eat more than they really need. Children are naturally good at determining how much to eat, but it’s important to know they are influenced by those around them.

Parents must choose what and when to eat but allow children to decide on the portion size. Children who ‘listen’ to their body’s cues stop eating when they are full and are less likely to become overweight, and eat based on visual cues.

Help children realise when they’ve had enough. They should be taught to serve and eat by themselves, starting with portions and then taking subsequent helpings if they are still hungry. Parents must avoid lauding a child who has finished their meal, rather, encourage them not to over eat when they feel full.

Address malnutrition

As foods become more accessible outside homes —- at malls, restaurants, and through online food delivery — parents’ job of ensuring that their toddler is receiving the right nutrition becomes tougher. While this kind of ‘mall’ food may satiate hunger in the short-term, it is typically deficient in essential micronutrients.

Carbohydrates, fats and proteins are macronutrients needed in large quantities for children, but it’s essential they also get micronutrients like vitamins and minerals. When children consume food that’s high in carbohydrates, fats and proteins, it might appear their hunger is satisfied, but the micronutrient deficiencies lead to their bodies still wanting good nutrition. This is called hidden hunger.

A simple way of avoiding micronutrient deficiencies is to consider the ingredients, rather than the complete dish. The ingredients must have the right balance of both macronutrients and micronutrients.
Macronutrients are nutrients that are required in large quantities like protein, carbohydrate, and fats, and can be found in foods such as cereals, millets, pulses, milk, oils, meat, fish and poultry.

Micronutrients are nutrients that are required in small quantities like iron, magnesium, zinc, calcium, vitamins, and selenium, which can be found in fruits, green leafy vegetables, nuts and oilseeds, milk, meat, and poultry.While eating out is an inevitable part of modern life, pick the occasions carefully. You can eat out, but make sure to choose healthy foods and select the meals based on ingredients.

RIGHT PLAY

Play every day

All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy — this adage has never been more true. A child needs specific stimuli from the external environment for the appropriate development of the brain’s neural networks. Outdoor play is especially critical in helping toddlers absorb Vitamin D, which plays a crucial role in bone growth as well as improving the child’s immune system. It is important that the child gets at least three hours of play every day, of which, at least an hour should include moderate to high intensity physical activity.

Limit screen time

Several studies connect delayed development in kids with extended exposure to screens. During early childhood, the brain develops rapidly and is particularly sensitive to the external environment. Parents can combat this with screen-free zones and screen-free times. Limit screen time to not more than one hour per day. Power-off regularly to help a child understand boundaries between the real world and a virtual world.

(The author is a nutritionist in Chennai.)

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Toddler nutrition Toddler nutritional tips Toddler food
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp