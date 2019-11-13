Right nutrition plans for right growth of your toddler

Dr Dharini Krishnan By

CHENNAI : Raising a toddler is never easy, and doing so in modern times is more stressful. From easy access to fast food to being glued to a screen, parents are more pressed to ensure the right nutrition and play for their tiny tots. Here are some tips.

RIGHT NUTRITION

Portion size control

Serving larger portions may give children the impression they should eat more than they really need. Children are naturally good at determining how much to eat, but it’s important to know they are influenced by those around them.

Parents must choose what and when to eat but allow children to decide on the portion size. Children who ‘listen’ to their body’s cues stop eating when they are full and are less likely to become overweight, and eat based on visual cues.

Help children realise when they’ve had enough. They should be taught to serve and eat by themselves, starting with portions and then taking subsequent helpings if they are still hungry. Parents must avoid lauding a child who has finished their meal, rather, encourage them not to over eat when they feel full.

Address malnutrition

As foods become more accessible outside homes —- at malls, restaurants, and through online food delivery — parents’ job of ensuring that their toddler is receiving the right nutrition becomes tougher. While this kind of ‘mall’ food may satiate hunger in the short-term, it is typically deficient in essential micronutrients.

Carbohydrates, fats and proteins are macronutrients needed in large quantities for children, but it’s essential they also get micronutrients like vitamins and minerals. When children consume food that’s high in carbohydrates, fats and proteins, it might appear their hunger is satisfied, but the micronutrient deficiencies lead to their bodies still wanting good nutrition. This is called hidden hunger.

A simple way of avoiding micronutrient deficiencies is to consider the ingredients, rather than the complete dish. The ingredients must have the right balance of both macronutrients and micronutrients.

Macronutrients are nutrients that are required in large quantities like protein, carbohydrate, and fats, and can be found in foods such as cereals, millets, pulses, milk, oils, meat, fish and poultry.

Micronutrients are nutrients that are required in small quantities like iron, magnesium, zinc, calcium, vitamins, and selenium, which can be found in fruits, green leafy vegetables, nuts and oilseeds, milk, meat, and poultry.While eating out is an inevitable part of modern life, pick the occasions carefully. You can eat out, but make sure to choose healthy foods and select the meals based on ingredients.

RIGHT PLAY

Play every day

All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy — this adage has never been more true. A child needs specific stimuli from the external environment for the appropriate development of the brain’s neural networks. Outdoor play is especially critical in helping toddlers absorb Vitamin D, which plays a crucial role in bone growth as well as improving the child’s immune system. It is important that the child gets at least three hours of play every day, of which, at least an hour should include moderate to high intensity physical activity.

Limit screen time

Several studies connect delayed development in kids with extended exposure to screens. During early childhood, the brain develops rapidly and is particularly sensitive to the external environment. Parents can combat this with screen-free zones and screen-free times. Limit screen time to not more than one hour per day. Power-off regularly to help a child understand boundaries between the real world and a virtual world.

(The author is a nutritionist in Chennai.)