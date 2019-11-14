Home Lifestyle Health

Beat diabetes with Ayurveda

By assessing body constitution and current lifestyle, one can understand the causes and trigger factors of disease.

Published: 14th November 2019 11:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 11:40 PM   |  A+A-

Ayurveda

Representational image

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nowadays diabetes is a major health concern in the world. In India, around 70 million people are suffering from diabetes and associated complications. The dramatic rise of diabetes prevalence denotes the unhealthy lifestyle of Indian society.

Diabetes and hypertension are non-communicable diseases and the major leading cause of death. Among these, diabetes can be considered a slow killer. It can’t be cured completely but can only be controlled.Mainly there are two types of diabetes such as Type 1 and Type 2. Type 2 is more common which seen in people with a sedentary lifestyle.

Trigger factors

Urbanisation is the major cause of diabetes, because of high living standards and a sedentary lifestyle.
An unhealthy diet like junk food, cheap calorie-rich food, random eating schedules, is also a major cause of diabetes. Addiction to alcohol and smoking, lack of physical activity and obesity increase the chances of diabetes. Type 2 Diabetes can be hereditary but it doesn’t mean that you’re guaranteed to develop it. Concept of diabetes in Ayurveda In Ayurveda, diabetes is termed as prameha or madhumeha. Ayurveda entails a deep explanation about cause, pathogenesis, types and management of diabetes through lifestyle and medications.

How does Ayurveda beat diabetes?

In Ayurveda, treatment is not for the symptoms but for the root cause of the disease. By assessing body constitution, mental health and current lifestyle, one can understand the exact causes and trigger factors of disease. So after that along with medicine, exercise, diet and a healthy lifestyle are also advised. In addition to these, Panchakarma and Yoga therapy is advised for the treatment of madhumeha.

Ayurvedic diet

According to Ayurveda, madhumeha is kapha predominant, so in the diet one should include  bitter, astringent and pungent-tasting food.Take fruits and vegetables with low glycemic index value and contain fibre rich which helps slow digestion.

Exercise for better health

For preventing madhumeha, Ayurveda  has recommended walking 100 yojanas in 10 days. One yojana is equal to 7.5km, so daily walking for 7.5km is good or diabetic patients. Exercises that involve exerting oneself and practicing yogasanas like paschimothanasana, shavasana, padahasthasana and pranayama. Always use stairs rather than lifts.Before a bath massage your hands and feet with herbal oils. This will prevent diabetic neuropathy.

The rapid increase of non-communicable diseases like diabetes demands a healthy lifestyle. 
Ayurveda, the science of life, recommends a holistic approach for the management of diabetes and other lifestyle disorders. Keep in mind that diabetes cannot be controlled by diet alone, medications are also necessary. So follow your medicines with a proper diet and lifestyle.

(The author is the medical consultant at Dept of Swasthavritta, Immanuel Arasar Ayurveda Medical College, Marthandam. The views expressed by the author are her own.)

Ayurvedic drugs combination which can beat diabetes

  • Take 1 teaspoon thriphala choorna with lukewarm water at bedtime. Triphala contains three drugs like amalaki, hareethaki, vibheethaki. These medicines are good for reducing diabetes and associated 
  • complications like diabetic retinopathy
  • Early morning on an empty stomach, take a combination of gooseberry, sprouted green gram and turmeric powder which is good to reduce sugar level
  • Soak fenugreek overnight and drink the water in the morning; use the seeds in other dishes
  • For drinking water, boil water with Indian kino, giloy stem,  gooseberry, and catechu

Replace tea and coffee with ginger and lemon tea

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Diabetes Diabetes cure World Diabetes Day Ayurveda
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp