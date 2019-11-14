Beat diabetes with Ayurveda

Dr Soumya J By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nowadays diabetes is a major health concern in the world. In India, around 70 million people are suffering from diabetes and associated complications. The dramatic rise of diabetes prevalence denotes the unhealthy lifestyle of Indian society.

Diabetes and hypertension are non-communicable diseases and the major leading cause of death. Among these, diabetes can be considered a slow killer. It can’t be cured completely but can only be controlled.Mainly there are two types of diabetes such as Type 1 and Type 2. Type 2 is more common which seen in people with a sedentary lifestyle.

Trigger factors

Urbanisation is the major cause of diabetes, because of high living standards and a sedentary lifestyle.

An unhealthy diet like junk food, cheap calorie-rich food, random eating schedules, is also a major cause of diabetes. Addiction to alcohol and smoking, lack of physical activity and obesity increase the chances of diabetes. Type 2 Diabetes can be hereditary but it doesn’t mean that you’re guaranteed to develop it. Concept of diabetes in Ayurveda In Ayurveda, diabetes is termed as prameha or madhumeha. Ayurveda entails a deep explanation about cause, pathogenesis, types and management of diabetes through lifestyle and medications.

How does Ayurveda beat diabetes?

In Ayurveda, treatment is not for the symptoms but for the root cause of the disease. By assessing body constitution, mental health and current lifestyle, one can understand the exact causes and trigger factors of disease. So after that along with medicine, exercise, diet and a healthy lifestyle are also advised. In addition to these, Panchakarma and Yoga therapy is advised for the treatment of madhumeha.

Ayurvedic diet

According to Ayurveda, madhumeha is kapha predominant, so in the diet one should include bitter, astringent and pungent-tasting food.Take fruits and vegetables with low glycemic index value and contain fibre rich which helps slow digestion.

Exercise for better health

For preventing madhumeha, Ayurveda has recommended walking 100 yojanas in 10 days. One yojana is equal to 7.5km, so daily walking for 7.5km is good or diabetic patients. Exercises that involve exerting oneself and practicing yogasanas like paschimothanasana, shavasana, padahasthasana and pranayama. Always use stairs rather than lifts.Before a bath massage your hands and feet with herbal oils. This will prevent diabetic neuropathy.

The rapid increase of non-communicable diseases like diabetes demands a healthy lifestyle.

Ayurveda, the science of life, recommends a holistic approach for the management of diabetes and other lifestyle disorders. Keep in mind that diabetes cannot be controlled by diet alone, medications are also necessary. So follow your medicines with a proper diet and lifestyle.

(The author is the medical consultant at Dept of Swasthavritta, Immanuel Arasar Ayurveda Medical College, Marthandam. The views expressed by the author are her own.)

Ayurvedic drugs combination which can beat diabetes

Take 1 teaspoon thriphala choorna with lukewarm water at bedtime. Triphala contains three drugs like amalaki, hareethaki, vibheethaki. These medicines are good for reducing diabetes and associated

complications like diabetic retinopathy

Early morning on an empty stomach, take a combination of gooseberry, sprouted green gram and turmeric powder which is good to reduce sugar level

Soak fenugreek overnight and drink the water in the morning; use the seeds in other dishes

For drinking water, boil water with Indian kino, giloy stem, gooseberry, and catechu

Replace tea and coffee with ginger and lemon tea