Family’s role in managing diabetes

KOCHI: The World Diabetes Day is observed on November 14 every year to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Frederick Banting, the Canadian physician and scientist who was awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 1923 for his central role in the discovery of insulin and its potential for use in the treatment of diabetes. Established by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and WHO in 1991, the day serves to highlight important issues and launch campaigns related to prevention and healthy eating.

For 2018 and 2019, the theme of World Diabetes Day is ‘family and diabetes’. The two-year campaign is intended to raise awareness on the impact of diabetes on patients’ family and support networks and to promote the crucial role of the family in diabetes care and prevention.

A key aspect being highlighted this year by the IDF is the role that family members can play in ensuring timely identification and diagnosis of diabetes. Worryingly, according to international survey data from IDF, four-fifths of parents would have trouble recognising potential warning signs of diabetes in their children, with a third of respondents completely unable to identify possible symptoms of the disease.Caring for a family member or friend who has diabetes can be rewarding but also challenging.

Learn about diabetes, find out why and when blood sugar should be checked and what lifestyle changes are needed. Each person who has diabetes is different and their treatment plan needs to be customised to their specific needs.Ask your friend or relative how you can help, listen to what they say. They may want reminders and assistance and their needs can change over time. Accompany your family member or friend to doctor consultations.

Avoid blame. Many people with type 2 diabetes are overweight, but being overweight is just one of several factors involved.

(The writer is a consultant endocrinologist at Medical Trust Hospital. The views expressed are his own)