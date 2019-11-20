Home Lifestyle Health

Healthy skin is most important for good makeup

The skincare brand Plunge by O3+ has come up with its newest make-up essentials. The four new products are launched to keep millennial needs in mind.

Published: 20th November 2019 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Keep your skin moisturised at all times.

Keep your skin moisturised at all times.

By Express News Service

The skincare brand Plunge by O3+ has come up with its newest make-up essentials.

The four new products are launched to keep millennial needs in mind. There are Matte Liquid Lipsticks, Super Matte Lipsticks, Matte Lip Crayon and Foundation Stick by the brand.

Vidur Kapur, director,  O3+ professional in a conversation with The Morning Standard talks about the top features of a foundation stick and Matte Lip Crayon.

“The O3+ Plunge Foundation Stick Natural Cover HD Concealer provides patrons a long-lasting and invisible coverage-making it the perfect product for touching up makeup. Offering a dual benefit, the product can also be used as a contour stick for chiseling out the features,” adding, “O3+ Plunge USA Amaze Pout Velvet Matte Lip Crayon is a chunky pencil serving a dual purpose- a sharp lip liner to line the contours of your lips, as well as a hydrating lipstick to fill in the lips with. Formulated in Germany, the remarkable formula of the crayons is enriched with shea butter and emollients- serving as a protective layer for the lips, is devoid of parabens and animal ingredients and is 100% vegetarian and cruelty-free.”

According to him the products by the brand stands out from other cruelty-free make up products because the purpose of the brand is to offer the best ingredients available in the international market. “The products offered by the brand are extremely long-lasting- donning a staying power of 14 hours, and do not need to be reapplied. The formula used by the brand is impeccable and keeps one’s skin and lips baby smooth, preventing them from drying out,” he says.

He also believes that one should consciously push oneself to keep one’s skin healthy. If one does the same, applying makeup can never get harmful. “Healthy skin is key. As long as one’s skin is being taken care of, any kind of makeup applied on top works fine. Important factors to keep in mind to achieve this includes choosing the right makeup remover, double cleansing, using masks twice a week to nourish the skin.”

Kapur also has some of the helpful tips to follow while buying and using makeup products. According to him, one should buy makeup according to one’s skin type. “For instance, those with acne-prone skin should not use oil-based products. Cleanse, exfoliate and moisturise the skin prior to applying makeup in order to create a seamless base to work with. Using a primer before applying foundation is a must and never sleep with the makeup on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
makeup fashion healthy skin
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp