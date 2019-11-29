Home Lifestyle Health

This Bengaluru startup will pay you Rs 1 lakh for dozing nine hours straight for 100 nights!

The perks of the job include working from the comforts of your own home (without having to quit your day job), slumbering on the finest mattress and getting a fitness and sleep tracker.

By Bismah Malik
Are there days when you want to keep hitting that snooze button to avoid going to work? But what if your workplace turns into a comfortable mattress within the confines of your home and you get paid to doze on it? Seems like a dream come true. But Bengaluru-based sleep-solutions startup Wakefit.co promises you exactly that!

The Wakefit Sleep Internship programme announced by the company will select at least eight candidates who promise to be ardent sleepers and pay them up to Rs 1 lakh for completing the sleep project for 100 nights. The perks of the job according to the startup include working from the comforts of your own home (without having to quit your day job), slumbering on the finest mattress provided by Wakefit.co, receiving a fitness and sleep tracker, counselling sessions from sleep experts and finally a compensation of Rs 1 lakh.

Applications for the internship programme are now available online and candidates will be selected based on video testimonials professing their love for sleep. Those who demonstrate the ability to nap anywhere and anytime will be interviewed by an expert panel. The eight candidates selected will be provided with a sleep tracker to record their sleep patterns before and after using the internship mattress. In order to earn a stipend of Rs 1 lakh, interns will be required to sleep nine hours every day and share the sleep data with the company.

Those who are sluggish in their sleep patterns and use laptops or gadgets in bed would be frowned upon, Wakefit.co said in a statement.

The expert panel, comprising healthcare specialists, wellness consultants and interior designers, will monitor the interns’ progress and provide counselling on the best way to meet the KRA laid out.

“As a sleep solutions company, our biggest motivation is to inspire people to sleep better. As we continue to live life in the fast lane, sleep is, unfortunately, becoming a common casualty, adversely affecting our health, productivity and quality of life. The Sleep Internship initiative aims to bring back the focus on sleep health by celebrating and applauding people who obsess about sleeping well. We are looking to recruit the best sleepers in the country who are willing to go to any lengths to make sleep a priority in their lives. This initiative is another step towards making sleep an integral part of maintaining a work-life balance in our lives,” Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, director and co-founder, Wakefit.co, said.

