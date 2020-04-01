STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GermiBan, the sterliser that is making news  

Many of the facilities require air sanitisers or sterilisation or purification of polluted air, particulate matter and microbes like bacteria, fungi and virus (including COVID-19).

HYDERABAD:  GermiBAN, an instrument that sterilises the air and surfaces in a room, designed by GS Chakravarthy and GS Sirisha is attracting everyone’s attention. The innovation by the founders of NEO Inventronix, a startup, was done at their lab in Hyderabad and incubated at Atal Incubation Centre ALEAP WE HUB.

Many of the facilities require air sanitisers or sterilisation or purification of polluted air, particulate matter and microbes like bacteria, fungi and virus (including COVID-19). The duo have been working on manufacturing of medical devices like phototherapy devices for neonatal at their manufacturing facility in ALEAP Industrial estate, Hyderabad.With the news of the Coronavirus outbreak, they are keen to bring an instrument that kills the virus. Both the innovators started R&D and are able to innovate this technology within two weeks. The device has UV-C lights and ABC components which has different functions. The instrument is used to sterilise, sanitise and purify air in unhygienic closed areas and polluted or infected closed rooms/chambers etc.

It is a perfect air purifier/ surface sanitiser/steriliser with integrated technology that kills virus and bacteria. As the device is useful in isolation wards, quarantine centres and hospitals during this coronavirus outbreak, the duo are looking for CSR funding to manufacture and supply immediately, according to a press release by ALEAP WEHUB released on Tuesday.

