Use of argan oil on the rise

Deepika Rathod By

Express News Service

Off late, we have been hearing a lot about a particular kind of oil that is beneficial for us in many ways. This miraculous oil is called argan oil, which is extracted from the kernels of the argan tree (Argania-spinosa L) species, which is native to Morocco. The main reason why argan oil is so therapeutic is that it is rich in Vitamin A and E content, and is packed with antioxidants, Omega-6 fatty acids and linoleic acid.

Research has shown that when it is applied to skin, it serves many benefits, including easing inflammation while moisturising the skin. When the application is external, tocopherol from Vitamin E helps boost cell production while promoting healthy skin and hair. That’s the supreme reason why the majority of cosmetic companies include argan oil in their high-end anti-ageing, hair and skincare products.

Let’s look closely at a few of its various uses:

Argan oil is mostly used as a skin moisturiser. It is rich in Vitamin E and fatty acid content, which is an ideal product to give the skin a natural boost. It gets absorbed easily and is non-greasy and non-irritating, which makes it a great natural moisturiser. Apply a few drops on your face, using a tapping motion, so that the oil is used up completely in the skin. A 2015 study shows that argan oil benefits also include anti-aging effects and anti-wrinkle properties.

Many people suffer from dry skin or conditions such as eczema that can leave skin raw, flaky, red and itchy. As mentioned above, it’s a rich source of Vitamin E and fatty acids, and that’s why it is excellent for repairing damaged skin and providing it with nutrients that will prevent dryness and irritation further.

Acne is mostly the result of oily skin. When you check argan oil, it is non-greasy; that’s how it helps to balance skin by providing natural moisture. Argan oil contains antioxidants and linoleic acid, which help to heal damaged skin cells, reduce inflammation and reduce sebum levels in individuals with oily skin.

This oil can help prevent stretch marks by improving the elasticity of the skin. Take 2–3 drops of pure argan oil and gently rub onto your stomach, hips, thighs or any other problematic areas. It’s Vitamin A and Vitamin E will help rejuvenate and moisturise the skin, making stretch marks less likely to form. If you already have stretch marks, then start massaging with a mixture of argan oil and brown sugar, onto the affected areas, before your next bath. Regular exfoliation helps in removing dead skin cells, and also reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while giving you a younger and fresher complexion.

Argan oil has innumerable benefits, not only for skin; it’s also great for hair. It’s non-greasiness makes for the perfect leave-in conditioner that makes your hair easier to style while repairing those stubborn split ends. Argan oil helps in taming frizz and fly-aways and protect against the heat of hairdryers, curlers and straighteners. A few research mention that argan oil can even promote hair growth, so be sure to rub it into your scalp too.



(The writer is a clinical nutritionist with a focus on healthy lifestyle choices)