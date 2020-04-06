76 per cent of COVID-19 patients are males, so are 73 per cent of those who succumbed

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Monday, while divulging details of those who have contracted COVID-19 in the country so far, said that 76 per cent of those who have the disease are males while women constitute just 24 per cent of the total patients.

The government also said that of those who have died due to the infection, 73 per cent are males while rest are females.

At the time of the daily press briefing, there were 4,067 confirmed coronavirus cases in India with 109 deaths of which 30 were reported on Sunday alone.

The government also said that of total patients, 47 per cent are below 40, 34 per cent between 40-60 and 19 per cent are above 60.

"63 per cent deaths have been reported in the people who are 60 years or above and 30 per cent in the people from 40-60 years and 7 per cent death among those who are below 40 years," informed Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, Health.

Also, 86 per cent of those who died, had co-morbidity like hypertension, diabetes, asthma and other respiratory illnesses.

The official also said that 1,445 cases out of a total of 4,067 cases are now related to Tablighi Jamaat gathering and 693 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The health ministry also said that supply lines from abroad opened up on Monday with the receipt of 1.70 lakh Personal Protection Equipment coveralls from China which have been donated to India.

Along with domestic supplies of 20,000 coveralls, a total of 1.90 lakh coveralls will now be distributed to hospitals and will add to nearly 3.9 Personal Protection Equipments (PPEs) already available in the country as of now. A total of 2.94 lakh PPE coveralls have been arranged and supplied by the Centre now.

In addition to this, 2 lakh domestically produced N95 masks are also being sent to various hospitals. Including these, over 20 lakh N95 masks have been supplied by the Centre. About 16 lakh N95 masks are presently available in the country.

Major portions of the fresh supplies are being sent to states with comparatively higher number of cases such as Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan.

Supplies are also being sent to central institutions like AIIMS, Safdarjung and RML hospitals, among others.

"There was a meeting of the Council of Ministers on Monday in which further discussion took place on the plan of action regarding COVID-19 challenges. A detailed guideline has been released by the Health Ministry in which we have focused on signs, symptoms and segregating cases," said Agarwal.

"Rs 1,100 crore has already been released from the National Health Mission Funds for the States. Also, an additional amount of Rs 3,000 crore has been released today," he said.



