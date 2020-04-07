STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Inactivity during lockdown can impact bone health, say doctors

Lack of physical exercise for a prolonged period of time like the ongoing lockdown can affect your bone and joint health, besides other health problems, doctors say.

Published: 07th April 2020 08:54 AM

As gyms are shut, youngsters work out on the roof of their house during the nationwide lockdown at Shakur Basti in North West Delhi | FILE

By Rahiba R. Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lack of physical exercise for a prolonged period of time like the ongoing lockdown can affect your bone and joint health, besides other health problems, doctors say. “As people are confined to their homes, their muscles and bones are not getting adequate stimulation. As this period is expected to last a long time, it may affect their bone health. We need to be cautious about the health of our bones as much as about our other needs,” Dr Rajendra Aarya, chief of sport’s injury centre at Safdarjung Hospital, told this newspaper. 

According to doctors, the elderly are the most at risk as the lockdown continues. Problems with mobility can increase among the elderly and those with pre-existing health issues as doctors advise mandatory exercise to stay active. Senior Orthopaedician at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr C S Yadav said lack of activity will not only affect bone health but overall health of those suffering from diabetes, cardiac issues and hypertension besides mental health.

“Exercise is needed to keep your bones and muscles rejuvenated. Under lockdown one has to find an alternative. The best exercise among the aerobic exercises is walk which is not possible with a treadmill indoors but we must look for alternatives,” Yadav added. The experts said while it is compulsory to stay indoor, exercises included in routine could be yoga, breathing exercises, stretching for at least 20 mins to 1 hour every day. 

While Aarya warned that elderly just only do mild stretching, Yadav said in cases of chronic pain, hot pads could be used. “In chronic cases, the patients with severe pain may consult their doctor on phone and take medicines while consistently do the exercises suggested by physiotherapists and hot pads,” Yadav added.

