STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Outbreak of opposites: A tale of 2 geographies

In Bhubaneswar’s Bomikhal, the largest cluster in the State, the infection spread at a rapid rate from primary carriers to their close contacts.

Published: 16th April 2020 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Sanitary napkins being distributed by Commisionrate Police at containment zone of Surya Nagar in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The behaviour of SARS-Cov-2 continues to confound experts. While the majority of cases reported in Odisha are found to be asymptomatic, there are two glaring instances where the infection has gone in completely opposite ways.

In Bhubaneswar’s Bomikhal, the largest cluster in the State, the infection spread at a rapid rate from primary carriers to their close contacts. Bhadrak, on the other hand, has seen a totally opposite pattern. Of the three positive cases reported from the district, none of the direct or secondary contacts was found infected.

The first person to test positive in Bhadrak was a young chef who had returned from Dubai. He had 12 family contacts but since he was extremely disciplined and strictly followed quarantine, his direct association was limited to just one person. All his contacts have tested negative.

The subsequent two cases from the district were far more interesting. They were part of a nine-member group who had travelled to Agra, Delhi and Ajmer. None of them, however, had any link with Tablighi Jamaat. Only two of them tested positive when they came under the Government’s surveillance. The two youths had 32 family contacts and 47 other common contacts. All tested negative.

“They either contracted the virus from places of their visit or during the train travel,” said official sources. Of the 92 samples of family and other contacts in the three Bhadrak cases, none tested positive whereas in Bomikhal, it was completely opposite.

The Bomikhal cluster began with three siblings who had visited their father in Bhopal. Once the three tested positive, the entire housing apartment came under surveillance and so far, as many as 18 persons have tested positive. In fact, four others who tested positive at Satya Nagar are believed to be linked to Bomikhal too.

“It could be about virulence of SARS-Cov-2 in Indian conditions (or may be local conditions too) or an entire gamut of issues ranging from individual immunity as well as virus load shed by the carrier. It is complex but it is something that warrants study,” said sources in the Regional Medical Research Centre, an ICMR arm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak COVID-19 Odisha coronavirus Asymptomatic
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp