STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

About 13000 coronavirus patients in India do not have any symptoms, suggests ICMR 

Globally, it has been estimated that nearly 80 per cent of all COVID-19 patients have only mild or no symptoms and do not require hospitalisation.

Published: 21st April 2020 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, masks, cycle, lockdown

A man sells masks amid lockdown. (Photo| EPS/ Meghana Sastry)

By Sumi Sukanaya Dutta
Express News Service

India's top health research agency on Tuesday revealed for the first time that of the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country 69 per cent patients have been found to be asymptomatic.

In effect, this means that nearly 7 out of 10 coronavirus patients could end up becoming silent spreaders of the infection if they are not quarantined in a facility. 

Given that there are nearly 19,000 infected patients in the country, the estimation by the government suggests that about 13,000 of these people do not have any symptoms identified with the disease. 

Dr RR Gangakhedkar, chief epidemiologist with the Indian Council of Medical Research, said during the daily briefing that "most of those without symptoms were those identified through contact tracing of the positive cases." 

ALSO READ | Keep red zones under lockdown even after May 3, suggests COVID-19 task force

In India, the testing has been limited to those who have returned following international travel and have developed some symptoms, their close contacts, and healthcare workers treating confirmed COVID-19 cases. 

The testing was later expanded to test all hospitalised patients with severe acute respiratory illnesses and influenza-like illnesses in hotspot areas.

Globally, it has been estimated that nearly 80 per cent of all COVID-19 patients have only mild or no symptoms and do not require hospitalisation.

Another 15 per cent are moderately sick, while only 5 per cent are likely to need ICU care. Nearly three per cent eventually succumb to the infection.

A large proportion of asymptomatic cases means that while not requiring hospital care themselves, these patients can still inadvertently spread the infection to several others -- some of whom may get severely ill.

Public health specialists meanwhile said that given that there is a big basket of symptoms related to COVID-19, apart from the classical symptoms of fever, dry cough and breathlessness, it's possible that some of them might not be documented due to lack of specific questioning of the patients. 

ALSO READ | COVID-19 expert panel calls for rapid testing of random people in every district

"There are some lesser-known symptoms like gastrointestinal upset, lack of smell and headache etc that might be getting missed in rapid testing settings," said Dr Oommen John, public health researcher. "The presence of a large number of infected patients with no or very mild symptoms also underlines the need to create greater awareness for reporting such cases so that they can be isolated and the outbreak can be contained."

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown coronavirus infections India
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp