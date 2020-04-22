STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Feeling blue? Call on this COVID-19 helpline for emotional support

The helpline also has a tagging system that redirects people to a suicide helpline in case the queries indicate suicidal tendencies.

Published: 22nd April 2020 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Founder of Covid-19 helpline, Nikita Gupta.

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

In 2019,  Nikita Gupta completed her graduation in psychology from the national capital’s Lady Shri Ram College. Less than a year later (on March 15), she set up a COVID-19 helpline (+91 7707070002). The primary reason for starting this helpline, says Gupta, was the increasing number of cases of depression and anxiety due to some professionals feeling devoid of a workplace ambience after being instructed to work from home in the lockdown period. The helpline took off in association with a mental health startup, Mentdoc.

“The helpline is an attempt to reinstate emotional well-being by providing social and emotional support needed during this time of distress which our team of around 70 volunteers, including 35 students from different colleges and trained counsellors, offers. Looking at the current situation of increasing Covid-19 cases in the country, we expect more people connecting with us for help,” explains Gupta.

The helpline, 7707070002 or covid19helplineindia@gmail.com, Gupta says, receives between 25-30 calls per day apart from a number of WhatsApp messages and emails. The helpline is also open for anyone experiencing symptoms of depression like distress, isolation or feeling out of control.

“Social distancing is the only measure to break the infection chain in the present situation, and people need to keep themselves engaged in fruitful activities to keep their mental health intact. This is what we tell people who connect with us,” says Gupta.

Most callers, she informs, fall in the 21-40 age bracket, which comprises around 80 per cent of the calls, messages and emails they receive.

“The issues they seek help for include how to remain productive during this lockdown, deal with exams dates being shifted, health of family members, and medical students scared to step out of their homes. We also get calls from family members of doctors and nurses,” Gupta shares.

The helpline also has a tagging system that redirects people to a suicide helpline in case the queries indicate suicidal tendencies. The not-so-serious cases are assigned to the psychology students. Only in cases where the query is beyond their expertise, it is taken over by expert psychologists. “In all our communications, we explicitly state that we are not a counselling service but an emotional support service,” clarifies Gupta. The startup also invites volunteers who are willing to put in their bit as phone operators or awareness agents.
 

Social media access

For content related to mental health, check their Facebook (Covid-19 Helpline India), Twitter (@19helpline) and Instagram
(@covid19helpline india) pages

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus in India Coronavirus Helpline emotional support
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp