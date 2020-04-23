STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Combining art, technology and hygiene

The masks are available in different designs and colour options, allowing for easy identification within family members.

All precautions are being undertaken at the Cares Production facility wherein (inset) masks are being stiched to rule out any chance of infection.

By Express News Service

With the social distancing and using face masks being the two main pillars to fight this pandemic, many are looking for ways to make the latter more hygienic and sustainable with the help of technology.

One such attempt is by designer Nivedita Saboo, under the Nivedita Saboo Cares Initiative that has researched and designed masks that are technologically advanced, sustainable and hygienic.

The design house is using its expertise of craftsmanship and amalgamating it with science and technology to create reusable masks in contrast to the disposable, non-biodegradable masks that have flooded the market.

“At Nivedita Saboo Couture, we bring together art and science and use fashion as a platform to add value to human life. The novel coronavirus has altered the way we live, and Nivedita Saboo Cares is committed to arresting the spread of the disease by creating protective gear that will be an important part of everyday life for the times to come,” said Saboo.

With the demand for face masks on the rise, the Nivedita Saboo Couture has re-tooled its production facilities to manufacture these protective masks, using soft breathable fabrics and comfortable ear loops.

An in-house 3D cutting technique is being used to create masks that fit the face perfectly.To maintain higher air filtration effectiveness, these shell fabrics have been internally heat-fused with special fusing.With advice from scientific and healthcare professionals, the masks are put through various processes of steam sterilisation and are sanitised with 88.33 per cent Ethyl Alcohol before packaging.

These face masks are washable and packaged in its own storage bag to be reused.The masks are available in different designs and colour options, allowing for easy identification within family members.With a wider societal benefit in mind, the design house has priced these masks equivalent to the cost per use of a disposable mask.

For Saboo, sustainability being a core brand philosophy of her brand Nivedita Saboo Couture, these masks are being developed to prevent the health risks being posed to the community and sanitation workers with the dumping of disposable masks.The use of these masks will reduce contamination and landfill pollution.

